HelloRide Partners with EngageLab to Achieve Global User Operations in Shared Mobility

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in customer engagement and marketing technology, empowers HelloRide - the international app from Hello Inc. - to achieve efficient, stable, and intelligent user engagement and operations across Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond. Building on years of successful collaboration, the two companies are expanding their partnership with additional product offerings this year. HelloRide has leveraged EngageLab's AppPush and Email services to continuously enhance global user experience and brand influence, setting a benchmark for shared mobility brands expanding internationally.

HelloRide, launched by Hello Inc. for the global market, is dedicated to providing users with convenient and eco-friendly transportation options. With rapid user growth in overseas markets, HelloRide has set higher standards for the stability and timeliness of its messaging and email notifications. Backed by five global data centers, EngageLab integrates FCM, APNs, and major Android OEM channels, along with its own high-availability push infrastructure, to ensure that key information such as ride reminders, order notifications, and promotional offers are delivered efficiently. EngageLab Email service further supports HelloRide’s internationalization with a 99% inbox placement rate and a 40% open rate.

AppPush Empowers End-to-End User Engagement for HelloRide

In HelloRide’s daily operations, EngageLab AppPush’s multi-channel integration ensures that users—regardless of their location in Southeast Asia, Australia, or the type of mobile device they use—receive real-time notifications for ride starts, order updates, and account security. During peak periods such as major promotions and holidays, AppPush’s capacity to process over 12 billion messages daily and millions of concurrent pushes per second ensures that large user groups receive coupons and time-limited offers simultaneously, greatly increasing user activity. With intelligent segmentation and personalized push, HelloRide can tailor content for different regions and user behaviors, significantly improving open and conversion rates.

Email Service Powers International Communication and Growth

HelloRide utilizes EngageLab email services for user registration, identity verification, billing notifications, and marketing campaigns. With advanced technologies such as domain warm-up, sender authentication, and BIMI, EngageLab Email achieves over 90% global deliverability and a 99% inbox placement rate, ensuring users worldwide receive important emails promptly. Multilingual support and compatibility with major international email clients help HelloRide expand into diverse markets. Real-time data monitoring and intelligent analytics enable the operations team to continuously optimize email strategies, boosting user engagement and repeat purchases, and laying a solid foundation for global business growth.

EngageLab’s omnichannel solutions further empower HelloRide to achieve intelligent and automated user operations. The platform supports scheduled, segmented, and personalized push strategies, and provides real-time data monitoring and analytics to help the operations team continuously optimize messaging strategies, enhancing user activity and retention.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, uniting technology and versatility to deliver seamless customer intseractions across AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp, and more. EngageLab empowers businesses to drive higher conversions and retention, supporting over 220 countries and regions and processing over 1 million messages per second.



