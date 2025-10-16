KBR Secures $98.7 Million Space Force Contract to Advance Digital Engineering Ecosystem

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee task order by the United States Space Force (USSF), building on the work under the previously awarded Advanced Solutions for Collaborative Engineering and Digital Development (ASCEND2) contract. The Design Implementation for Collaborative Environment (DICE) task order will focus on establishing a state-of-the-art testing and training environment for the USSF in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will have a ceiling value of $98.7 million over a three-year period of performance.

This award authorizes KBR to deploy its Integration Accelerator, a groundbreaking collaborative digital engineering ecosystem designed to enhance decision-making and accelerate capability deployment. In addition, KBR will use the ASCEND2 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle to provide analytical and technical decision support aimed at advancing the methodologies, processes and outcomes associated with the acquisition and deployment of future Space Force integrated testing and training initiatives.

“This award marks a pivotal step forward in accelerating Space Force capabilities,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President, Defense, Intel and Space. “Through the Integration Accelerator, we’re proud to deliver a collaborative digital engineering ecosystem that empowers smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making for future integrated testing and training.”

This win reinforces KBR’s position as a premier innovative partner to the U.S. government, advancing its strategy to deliver secure infrastructure, digital transformation and mission-critical support across defense and space domains.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company’s future operations, strategies and anticipated outcomes related to the DICE task order, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com