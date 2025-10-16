Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2025 to Open on Oct. 30

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2025 will be held at the Shanghai World EXPO Exhibition & Convention Center from October 30 to November 1.

As one of the supporting events held in conjunction with World Cities Day, this expo is jointly held by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management. The Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day is the co-organizer, while the Shanghai Green Building Council is the organizer.

Highlighting smart solutions in urban and rural construction and green, low-carbon development, this year's expo covers an exhibition area of nearly 40,000 square meters. It takes visitors on a journey through Shanghai's groundbreaking innovations and provides a practical roadmap for urban construction, governance and sustainable development.

The expo has six thematic exhibition areas dedicated to World Cities Day, district-level construction achievements, artificial intelligence applications, green and low-carbon development, future cities in children's eyes and expo cultural and creative products, respectively.

There are also four industry development exhibition areas. Focusing on livable, resilient and smart cities, four sections including green development, urban renewal, smart empowerment and resilient cities are set up to concentrate on presenting technologies and projects in such fields as heritage building preservation, renovation of old industrial zones, sponge city construction and safety of major infrastructure.

The expo will feature a range of concurrent events, including high-end forums, business matchmaking, and job promotion, etc.

In addition, 16 districts of Shanghai and the Lingang New Area will participate in the exhibition in a coordinated manner and make their appearances in the district-level construction achievements exhibition area to showcase the characteristic practices of urban and rural construction.

Meanwhile, a number of leading enterprises in the industry will also participate in the exhibition with their core technologies and benchmark projects.

Complementing the exhibition is a diverse lineup of over 30 supporting activities, covering high-end dialogues, talent matching, industrial cooperation, popular science education, among others.

Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day