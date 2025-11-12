Shanghai Manual Case Base Launched to Bolster Global Urban Sustainable Development Knowledge Sharing

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the development of the case base for Shanghai Manual, which aims to diversify the manual's case sources and enrich its content, was launched during an event co-hosted by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Commission, and organized by the Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Shanghai Manual, formally titled Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century, is an updatable international document co-edited by UN-Habitat, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

Tracing its roots to the best practices area of the Expo 2010 Shanghai China, the manual serves as a vital knowledge hub: it selects and disseminates outstanding practical cases from cities worldwide in economic, social, environmental, and other dimensions of sustainable development, offering actionable insights and policy references to urban administrators and professionals across the globe.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including the Shanghai Manual's domestic and international editorial teams, representative cities and their governing authorities, publishing institutions, and reader representatives.

Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on critical priorities such as advancing case base development, elevating the reference value of cases, expanding diversified channels for case collection, forecasting future development directions, and showcasing the latest sustainable development practices of case cities. These dialogues were designed to further build global consensus, facilitate experience sharing, establish collaborative networks, and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Another highlight of the event was the announcement of the establishment of the Shanghai Manual Global Case City Network - a platform expected to strengthen collaboration among cities committed to sustainable development.

Source: The Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day