Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2025 held to mark World Cities Day

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 30 to November 1, the Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo was held in Shanghai as a key part of a series of events to mark the World Cities Day.

Jointly held by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management, co-organized by the Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day, and undertaken by the Shanghai Green Building Council, the expo served as an important platform for the construction industry to showcase achievements, exchange ideas and seek development.

Highlighting smart solutions in urban and rural construction and green, low-carbon development, the expo covered an exhibition area of nearly 40,000 square meters. It included 6 thematic exhibition areas, 4 major industry development exhibition areas and a series of on-site activities, presenting Shanghai's innovative achievements and practical paths in urban construction, governance and sustainable development.

In this year's World Cities Day thematic exhibition area, three thematic sections focused on showcasing the 11-year development journey of World Cities Day, reviewing major events such as the global observance and China observance of World Cities Day, and the SDG Cities Global Conference over the years.

It also demonstrated a new framework of social series activities with distinct levels and coordinated functions, promoted international public goods such as the Global Award for Sustainable Cities (Shanghai Award), the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century and the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report, as well as introduced the content of some key cases.

At the same time, the event exhibited the project achievements of partners from government departments, universities, enterprises and other sectors, presented the innovative practices and thinking of multiple parties in promoting urban sustainable development, and highlighted the great significance of the World Cities Day platform in advancing global urban sustainable development.

In the district-level construction achievements exhibition area, 16 districts of Shanghai and the Lingang New Area participated in the exhibition in a coordinated manner, making their appearances here to showcase the practices of urban and rural construction.

A number of leading enterprises in the industry, such as Shanghai Chengtou participated in the exhibition with their core technologies and projects. They collectively demonstrated the development achievements of the new quality productive forces in the construction industry, becoming the tech highlights of the expo.

Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day