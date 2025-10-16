Verano Elevates Expanding Vape Product Portfolio with Exclusive, First-to-Market Launch of Revolutionary HYPHEN System

HYPHEN features brand new best-in-class technology that allows consumers to flex between extracts, size formats and brands through interchangeable vape pods

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of HYPHEN, driving further momentum for the Company’s expanding vape portfolio with the exclusive rollout of HYPHEN’s all-in-one pod system. With a modular battery design that utilizes pod-functionality to serve multiple oil and volume categories within the same base unit, HYPHEN offers consumers the freedom and flexibility to use a variety of oils, sizes and formats without the hassle of juggling between different devices.

Beginning October 18, HYPHEN will hit dispensary shelves across a number of the nation’s largest cannabis markets - starting with Zen Leaf dispensaries and third-party retailers in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey, with plans to introduce it to Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia thereafter. HYPHEN units will include a side-bar battery and pod - available in 1-gram (the) Essence and 2-gram Savvy pods - and individual pods will be available for purchase at a later date. Featuring 20 top-performing strains, (the) Essence pods will feature powerhouse strains including Pineapple Express and Gelato, with Savvy pods leaning on consumer-loved flavor profiles with a cannabis twist, such as Grape Kush and Blue Raz Haze.

Demonstrating its cutting-edge versatility, to preserve each extract’s unique profile and produce optimal flavor and vapor, HYPHEN’s proprietary modular battery offers a pre-heat option and three temperature settings, providing consumers the ability to cycle through each setting by removing and reinserting the pod for the ideal consumption temperature. Each device includes an embedded NFC chip, which allows users to simply tap their smartphone to get plugged into exciting deals and promotions.

“As the vape category further evolves and expands, consumers are seeking differentiated products that offer increased value, convenience, quality and versatility, which HYPHEN provides through revolutionary technology that harnesses a minimalist design for maximum utility,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “Powered by Savvy and (the) Essence vape pod offerings featuring popular strains, HYPHEN lives at the intersection of simplicity and innovation by seamlessly uniting form and function, and we’re excited to usher in an entirely new paradigm for the vape category with the launch of HYPHEN across some of nation’s largest cannabis markets.”

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

