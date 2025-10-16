Blaqclouds Joins the Made by Ape Program as Authorized Licensee

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: BCDS), is proud to announce that it has been officially approved as a Made by Ape licensee, joining a select group of creators and companies granted permission to use the “Made by Apes” designation in alignment with the BAYC and MAYC ecosystem. You can confirm Blaqclouds’ listing here: Made by Ape Bodega Listing

This designation recognizes Blaqclouds as part of the Made by Ape community, a unique Web3 licensing platform created by Yuga Labs that enables holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs to legally commercialize their Ape-based projects under an authenticated license.





Why is this Made by Ape Authorized Licensee Important?

Funding opportunities

LFG Ventures : An initiative within ApeChain, LFG Ventures provides funding to promising MBA-licensed projects and businesses. The initiative is designed to be sustainable, covering its own expenses through DeFi strategies while offering funding, often in exchange for revenue-sharing agreements.

Swamproots Builder Initiative : As part of the ApeCo, the Swamproots Builder Initiative funds on-chain projects that help create a sustainable future for ApeChain and the ApeCoin community. The initiative funds a diverse range of projects from dApps to gaming, with funding distributed as grantees complete key milestones.

ApeCoin ApeChain Grants : Made by Apes businesses can directly apply for funding through the official ApeChain proposal process (APPs). This decentralized process allows community members to vote on which projects receive funding from the ApeChain treasury.

Delegated ApeCoin : In September 2024, Yuga Labs announced it would delegate 6.5 million $APE to Made by Apes license holders once ApeChain goes live. In Q3 2025, ApeCo went live. This delegation gives MBA builders a greater voice within the ApeChain ecosystem.

Legitimacy & Compliance: As an approved licensee, Blaqclouds can safely use the Made by Ape branding in its products and marketing, assuring users that the company is recognized in the BAYC and MAYC ecosystem.

As an approved licensee, Blaqclouds can safely use the Made by Ape branding in its products and marketing, assuring users that the company is recognized in the BAYC and MAYC ecosystem. Transparency & Authenticity: Licenses are recorded on-chain, and licensees appear in the “Bodega” directory, which functions as a public registry of vetted Ape-based projects.

Partnership opportunities

Strategic Collaborations with Yuga Labs : One of the most powerful opportunities within the Made by Apes (MBA) ecosystem comes from direct partnerships with Yuga Labs. A prime example is Bored Brewing Co., an MBA brand that collaborated with both Yuga Labs and BAPE to launch the official Bored Ape Beer — setting a precedent for future co-branded ventures.

Premier Access to ApeFest Events: MBA brands are frequently featured at flagship events like ApeFest, which serve as launchpads for innovation and visibility. At ApeFest 2024, a dedicated pitch competition for MBA projects drew attention from across the Web3 space and cultivated invaluable real-world connections. With ApeFest 2025 set for Las Vegas, MBA brands can anticipate even greater exposure and engagement.

Embedded Community Support : The BAYC Council and affiliated community groups actively promote MBA brands through newsletters, social content, and IRL events. Monthly highlights give both new and established builders a platform to connect with thousands of BAYC holders and supporters.

Ecosystem Brand Collaborations: The MBA network attracts top-tier partners from across Web3. For instance, Blaqclouds, a leading crypto payments company, has partnered with ApeGames and Bored Trading Co. to support and power payment solutions for MBA-certified businesses.

The MBA network attracts top-tier partners from across Web3. For instance, Blaqclouds, a leading crypto payments company, has partnered with ApeGames and Bored Trading Co. to support and power payment solutions for MBA-certified businesses. Verified Brand Identity On-Chain: Each Made by Apes project is authenticated via an on-chain certification, giving customers and partners a verifiable mark of trust. This blockchain-verified credential strengthens a brand’s reputation and helps differentiate it in an increasingly crowded Web3 market.

Each Made by Apes project is authenticated via an on-chain certification, giving customers and partners a verifiable mark of trust. This blockchain-verified credential strengthens a brand’s reputation and helps differentiate it in an increasingly crowded Web3 market. Amplified Marketing and Visibility: MBA brands benefit from official communications, newsletters, and community-driven media, unlocking broad exposure at no additional cost. This access to a highly engaged and loyal audience gives MBA licensees unmatched marketing firepower within the Web3 space.

“Securing our MBA license is a powerful validation of our mission at Blaqclouds,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds. “Being officially recognized as a Made by Apes licensee gives us an on-chain seal of authenticity that connects us directly to one of the most culturally significant communities in Web3. This milestone empowers our efforts to bridge Web2 utility with decentralized identity and payment solutions — giving over 160,000 $APE wallet holders real-world spendability and granting the 480+ MBA projects immediate access to ZEUSxPay for accepting APE as a form of decentralized payment. It’s not just a license — it’s a strategic alliance with the future of tokenized commerce.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa4902a3-7d68-41ef-b879-ab1d6bff8ca8