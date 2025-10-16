Axonius Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2025.

This marks the third time the company has received this honor. The prestigious award is a direct result of employee feedback, with 95 percent of employees at Axonius saying it’s a great place to work – 38 points higher than the 57 percent average for a typical U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Maintaining a culture that stays true to our values, and aims to be both high-performing and human-centric, takes work,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius. “Our employees are the only ones who can truly tell us if we’re delivering on that culture. Thank you to all Axonius employees for the feedback and for earning us a certification again.”

High-performance, Human-centric Culture

Axonius aims to sustain a culture where excellence is the standard and people are the priority. With a primarily remote work model and flexible time off (FTO) policy, Axonius operates on a foundation of trust, empowering employees to manage their work and life in a way that fosters productivity and encourages well-being. Axonius is fundamentally dedicated to growth—for its customers by solving their most complex cybersecurity challenges, and for its employees by supporting team success, showing individual care, and offering challenging career opportunities.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

2025 Momentum — Industry Recognition for Innovation, Culture and Growth

This latest certification is part of a wave of recognition for Axonius in 2025, underscoring its broad momentum. The company’s business growth and innovation have been recognized with its inclusion on the prestigious Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list. Its reputation as a top employer was further validated by being named to both the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers and the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York. Axonius's channel and technology excellence was also celebrated with honors from CRN, including the Partner Program Guide and Security 100.

