PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. Enters Vendor Partner Agreement with Veterinary Growth Partners to Expand Access to Innovative Veterinary Therapeutics

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID PETVW) and an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of groundbreaking medical products for horses and companion animals, today announced it has entered into a Vendor Partner Agreement (“Agreement”) with Veterinary Growth Partners (“VGP”). Veterinary Growth Partners is a management services organization (MSO) that supports veterinary practices by offering practice management and marketing tools, consulting, and vendor relationships to help them improve efficiency, profitability, and operations. Veterinary Growth Partners serves more than over 7,300 veterinary members across the United States.

Under the agreement, Veterinary Growth Partners will actively promote PetVivo’s flagship products — Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology and PrecisePRP® — to its expansive member network. These products provide veterinarians with innovative, minimally invasive treatment options for managing joint-related conditions and assisting in the enhancement of musculoskeletal restoration in companion animals. The completion of this Agreement now provides Veterinary Growth Partners’ member practices streamlined and value-added access to Spryng and PrecisePRP.

SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PrecisePRP is a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (“PRP”) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP® guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP® contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

“We are excited to partner with Veterinary Growth Partners and bring our cutting-edge therapeutics to an even wider base of veterinary professionals,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. “With VGP’s trusted industry position and extensive reach, this collaboration significantly accelerates our mission to improve the quality of life for animals through advanced science and accessible treatment solutions.”

“PetVivo’s products align with VGP’s commitment to delivering proven, forward-thinking solutions that empower veterinary practices,” said Rob Sigman, CEO of Veterinary Growth Partners. “We believe Spryng and PrecisePRP will make a meaningful impact in orthopedic and regenerative treatment protocols across our member network.”

The Vendor Partner Agreement is expected to expand national availability, accelerate product adoption, and enhance purchasing efficiency for veterinary practices seeking non-pharmaceutical and regenerative solutions for their patients.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

About Veterinary Growth Partners

Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP) is a management services organization specializing in empowering members to reach their practices' full potential. VGP offers an extensive range of services, including business consulting, training, education, negotiated vendor contracts, technology solutions, networking opportunities, and performance metrics and benchmarking.

