Cloudastructure, Inc. Announces Up to $5 Million Share Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

PALO ALTO, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors that include ongoing assessments of the Company’s capital needs, market conditions and the price of the Company’s common stock, and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

“The Board’s approval of this share repurchase program reflects its confidence in the Company’s long-term outlook and our commitment to creating sustained value for shareholders,” commented James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer. “Backed by a strong balance sheet and record-breaking sales performance—having more than tripled our full-year 2024 signed contract total in just the first nine months of 2025—we believe this program gives us the flexibility to act opportunistically in today’s market environment. Equally encouraging is the rapid expansion of our customer base, which reflects the growing market demand for intelligent, cloud-native security solutions.”

“We remain firmly focused on executing our core growth strategy, which includes advancing product innovation, expanding our customer base, and driving operational efficiency. The outlook for our business is bright, and we are well positioned to meet the increasing demand for intelligent, cloud-native security solutions. We view this repurchase program as a strategic and balanced use of capital that aligns with both our near-term goals and long-term vision.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

