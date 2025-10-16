XYRA Corp. Announces the First AI-Driven, Quantum-Secure Remittance Infrastructure to Unite Global Remittances, FinTech, and Tokenization

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced the launch of the first AI-driven, quantum-secure remittance and tokenization network designed for the global economy. The platform addresses the inefficiencies of today’s outdated cross-border systems, tapping into multi-trillion-dollar markets while introducing the first credit card issuance linked directly to remittance flows.

Outdated, Costly, and Insecure Global Remittances

Global remittances and cross-border transfers remain slow, expensive, and insecure, averaging 2–5 days for settlement with 6.5% fees, draining billions from families and businesses. The opportunity is enormous: $905B in remittances (2024, projected >$1T by 2030 ), $122T+ in cross-border B2B , and $16T in tokenized assets by 2030 .

Yet, no existing remittance system is quantum-secure. The coming wave of quantum computers will shatter today’s cryptography, putting every blockchain, wallet, and financial network at risk.

XYRA is the first AI-driven, quantum-secure remittance network, uniting global remittances and fintech. It cuts costs to <1%, speeds settlement to under an hour, and introduces the first credit card issuance directly linked to cross-border remittances — future-proofing the world’s most significant money flows.

Bridging Digital Finance and Physical Infrastructure

XYRA’s breakthrough doesn’t exist in isolation. The company holds an exclusive license for Cavitation Technologies Inc. 's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ (CNTP) systems, developed initially for immersion cooling in crypto mining and high-density data centers. This technology solves critical pain points such as fluid degradation, contamination, and system downtime in next-generation computing environments.

That same technology now underpins XYRA’s infrastructure backbone — giving the company a rare dual strength: precision fluid management to keep the physical computing layer efficient and secure, and to deliver AI-driven, quantum-secure remittances and tokenization rails at a global scale.

Quantum-Secure Technology

At the core of XYRA’s vision is a unified ecosystem built on interconnected pillars:

AI Intelligence Layer – Serves as the “brain,” monitoring remittance flows, detecting anomalies, automating KYC/AML, and transforming raw transactions into insights.

– Serves as the “brain,” monitoring remittance flows, detecting anomalies, automating KYC/AML, and transforming raw transactions into insights. Quantum Security Layer – Uses post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and decentralized infrastructure to protect every transaction, ensuring resilience against future quantum attacks.

– Uses post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and decentralized infrastructure to protect every transaction, ensuring resilience against future quantum attacks. Stablecoin Network & Licensed Compliance – XYRA is building its own regulated infrastructure, obtaining and operating under Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) across multiple jurisdictions . At the core of this framework is the issuance of fully asset-backed, quantum-secure stablecoins — creating instant, compliant fiat-to-stablecoin rails for remittances, cross-border B2B, and tokenized settlements.

– XYRA is building its own regulated infrastructure, obtaining and operating under . At the core of this framework is the issuance of — creating instant, compliant fiat-to-stablecoin rails for remittances, cross-border B2B, and tokenized settlements. Rewards & Loyalty Engine – Every remittance becomes an engagement point, with AI delivering real-time rewards, loyalty features, and personalized incentives to boost retention. Beyond engagement, AI also optimizes margins and creates new revenue streams, turning loyalty into a direct driver of income for the ecosystem.

– Every remittance becomes an engagement point, with AI delivering real-time rewards, loyalty features, and personalized incentives to boost retention. Beyond engagement, and creates new revenue streams, turning loyalty into a direct driver of income for the ecosystem. Asset Tokenization Layer – Converts verified remittance and financial data into programmable, globally tradable tokens, turning information flows into yield-bearing digital assets.





"Our integration builds directly on the proven foundation of DelNorte’s government-tested tokenization stack, already deployed across four Latin American nations. That experience gives us a rare edge: we’re not starting from theory, we’re building on infrastructure that governments and institutions already trust. By fusing that track record with XYRA’s AI and quantum-secure rails, we’re creating a platform that doesn’t just move money — it transforms remittances into compliant, income-producing digital assets at a global scale," said Anton Glotser, Chief Strategy Officer of XYRA Corp.



About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.



Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.