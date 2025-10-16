Nexxen’s ACR Audience Segments Licensed by Yahoo DSP for Activation

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced it has licensed its automatic content recognition (“ACR”) audience segments to Yahoo DSP.

Through this collaboration, Nexxen’s ACR audience segments will be available for targeting within the Yahoo DSP in the U.S., U.K, and Germany, offering advertisers both off-the-shelf and custom segments to suit different objectives. In the U.S. specifically, Nexxen’s ACR data will be included as part of Yahoo DSP’s Unified TV Audience offering, where it will sit alongside other leading TV data partners and be strengthened with Yahoo ConnectID.

These segments provide advertisers with a powerful toolkit – from genre, network and program-level insights to brand-level ad exposure data. The result is a more holistic look at TV-viewing behavior, enabling marketers to achieve incremental reach, manage frequency across platforms and engage in more effective competitive conquesting.

“By incorporating Nexxen’s ACR data into Unified TV Audiences, we’re giving advertisers a more holistic view of household viewing behaviors across both linear and CTV,” said Giovanni Gardelli, VP, Data Products, Yahoo DSP. “This unlocks smarter, more precise targeting across channels, whether it’s targeting based on viewing behavior by genre, network, competitive households that have seen a rival’s ads or viewing intensity like light versus heavy TV watchers.”

“Advertisers today need global data assets that can flex across markets, formats and buying platforms,” said Wendy Lee, Global VP of Data Partnerships, Nexxen. “By licensing our ACR data to Yahoo, we’re making it easier for brands around the world to act on real TV-viewing insights – whether that means finding incremental audiences, controlling frequency across devices or building custom segments that match their exact needs. In sum, we’re bringing marketers the scale of television with the precision of digital, all within the platforms they already utilize and rely on.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible, and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”), and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

