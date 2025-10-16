Members Who View Associations as Tech Leaders Are Twice as Loyal, Momentive Research Shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today released its 10th Annual Associations Trends Research Report, “Bridging the Gap: Aligning Association Professionals and Members for Success”. This year's report highlights avenues for associations to drive deeper engagement by leaning into tech-driven innovation, expanding career resources, and elevating education within their events.

Drawing on insights from both members and professionals, the report identifies key gaps but also reveals areas of momentum where associations can thrive by innovating their approach.



Key Findings from the 2025 Associations Trends Research Report



Digital Transformation Becomes a Loyalty Driver



Perception matters : Members who see their associations as early tech adopters report significantly higher satisfaction (85%), stronger connection (53%), and higher net promoter score (72%) compared to those who view their organizations as lagging—demonstrating that technology perception is a key driver of member loyalty.



: Members who see their associations as early tech adopters report significantly higher satisfaction (85%), stronger connection (53%), and higher net promoter score (72%) compared to those who view their organizations as lagging—demonstrating that technology perception is a key driver of member loyalty. IT budgets are on the rise : 63% of association professionals report IT budgets will increase this year, a +19 point jump from 2024, with larger organizations driving the highest growth. Investment priorities are focused on member-facing solutions, with LMS software seeing the largest jump (+16 points) year-over-year.

: 63% of association professionals report IT budgets will increase this year, a +19 point jump from 2024, with larger organizations driving the highest growth. Investment priorities are focused on member-facing solutions, with LMS software seeing the largest jump (+16 points) year-over-year. AI adoption and support accelerating: 76% of members now use AI at least a few times a week, with daily use up +9 points since 2024. On the professional side, 39% of associations now use AI, and board-level support has surged to 61% (up from just 23% in 2024).

Career Advancement is a Top Priority for Members Professional development requirements are growing : 72% of members are now required to take ongoing education and training (+7 points since 2023), with demand strongest in education, healthcare, and technology/IT sectors. 83% of members completed at least one professional development activity in the past year.

: 72% of members are now required to take ongoing education and training (+7 points since 2023), with demand strongest in education, healthcare, and technology/IT sectors. 83% of members completed at least one professional development activity in the past year. Generational differences are clear : Younger members show the highest appetite for career support—57% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennials are “very interested” in job and career resources, compared to 38% of Gen X and just 17% of Baby Boomers.

: Younger members show the highest appetite for career support—57% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennials are “very interested” in job and career resources, compared to 38% of Gen X and just 17% of Baby Boomers. Career services drive engagement: Nearly half (46%) of members have already used their association’s job board or career center. The most in-demand resources include job boards (73% interested), peer salary/benefits data (74%), and career path guidance (71%).

Events Remain the Cornerstone of Revenue and Engagement Top non-dues revenue driver : Events remain the highest-priority strategy for associations, with 88% of professionals ranking them as their top focus and more than half (51%) planning to anchor their 2026 non-dues revenue strategy around event registration.

: Events remain the highest-priority strategy for associations, with 88% of professionals ranking them as their top focus and more than half (51%) planning to anchor their 2026 non-dues revenue strategy around event registration. Attendance is stable or growing : Despite travel concerns, 77% of professionals report stable or increased event attendance in 2025, underscoring the continued importance of annual conferences and regional gatherings in sustaining member engagement.

: Despite travel concerns, 77% of professionals report stable or increased event attendance in 2025, underscoring the continued importance of annual conferences and regional gatherings in sustaining member engagement. Members prefer in-person experiences: A strong majority of members (72%) continue to favor in-person events, finding the most value in education sessions, networking, and certifications. Education-focused programming remains the strongest driver of ROI for both members and associations.



“This research is a clear indicator that associations must put members’ needs at the center of every strategy,” remarked Tirrah Switzer, VP of Product Marketing at Momentive Software. “Members want technology that simplifies their experience, career support that fuels real growth, and events that inspire and connect them. If association leaders lean into these priorities, associations won’t just keep pace with change — they’ll lead the way in shaping the future of their professions.”

“It’s been an honor to be involved in this study for nearly a decade, as many associations now rely on it to benchmark themselves against peers and sharpen their value proposition,” said Pam Loeb, Principal at Edge Research. “What makes this research unique is that it reflects both the professional and member perspective, highlighting where priorities align and where gaps persist. With these insights, associations are better equipped to innovate, strengthen loyalty, and position themselves for long-term success.”

The Path Forward



The 2025 Associations Trends Research Report makes one thing clear: associations that thrive will be the ones that close the gap between what professionals deliver and what members truly value. With members prioritizing career advancement opportunities, expecting technology to enhance their experience, and continuing to rely on education-rich events, associations have clear pathways to strengthen engagement and loyalty in the years ahead.

Commissioned by Momentive Software and conducted by Edge Research, this report was based on data received from thousands of members of professional associations and hundreds of professionals working at associations who were surveyed across the United States in July and August of 2025.

Access the complete Momentive Software 10th Annual Associations Trends Research Report here.

About Momentive Software

