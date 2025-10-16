New Report from insightsoftware Reveals Outdated Finance Systems Drive Talent Away

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the global provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today released a new report, The Finance Talent Crisis Hiding in Your EPM System, revealing nearly 40% of finance professionals would consider changing employers due to outdated financial systems. The findings underscore that legacy enterprise performance management (EPM) systems are not only creating operational issues but also fueling a growing talent retention crisis.



Organizations are grappling with the need for real-time insights and the younger generation’s demands for tools that eliminate inefficiencies and foster collaboration. Failing to address both needs carries significant risk – the study found Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to leave their jobs due to outdated technology, compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers.

“This research confirms what we're hearing from finance leaders everywhere: their roles have grown more strategic, but their tools haven't kept pace,” said Monica Boydston, President and General Manager of EPM and Interim CPO at insightsoftware. “They're still handling all the traditional finance work, but now they're also expected to provide strategic guidance to the business. That’s why we launched JustPerform – to blend human expertise with AI so finance teams can spend less time on routine tasks and more time on work that moves the business forward.”



Larger organizations are particularly at risk of losing talent due to outdated systems. Among finance professionals at organizations with 5,000–9,999 employees, 27% expressed a likelihood to leave, citing frustration with complex, legacy infrastructure.

The survey also found:

Finance teams are spending valuable time compensating for system limitations.

28% of finance professionals cite “time-consuming workarounds” as their top frustration with outdated systems. The “lack of system integration” was also flagged by 28% of respondents.



28% of finance professionals cite “time-consuming workarounds” as their top frustration with outdated systems. The “lack of system integration” was also flagged by 28% of respondents. Practical AI use cases are gaining traction in finance.

39% of finance professionals are confident in using AI for machine learning–based forecasting and automated reconciliation. Efficiency (36%) and faster insights (22%) are the top benefits driving interest in AI use.



39% of finance professionals are confident in using AI for machine learning–based forecasting and automated reconciliation. Efficiency (36%) and faster insights (22%) are the top benefits driving interest in AI use. The financial talent crisis creates a rippling effect across impacted companies.

32% of organizations say the skills gap has had a major impact on turnover, with 41% of Millennials and 43% of Gen Z respondents highlighting it as a key factor.



32% of organizations say the skills gap has had a major impact on turnover, with 41% of Millennials and 43% of Gen Z respondents highlighting it as a key factor. Data control and maintenance remain areas of confidence.

70% of finance professionals feel highly confident in their EPM system’s ability to control sensitive data and maintain compliance.

The results in this report are from an online survey of 439 finance professionals in firms with 500 or more employees. The survey was fielded from May 9 to June 2, 2025, by Researchscape.



For additional research and insights from insightsoftware, download the new Integrated Finance System Report, which highlights challenges financial teams face in budgeting, planning, close, and consolidation, and shows how integrated systems enable faster, better-informed decisions.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com



insightsoftware PR Team

PR@insightsoftware.com