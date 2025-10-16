SoundHound AI Named a Leader in Everest Group’s Conversational AI and AI Agents in Customer Experience Management (CXM) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Conversational AI and AI Agents in Customer Experience Management (CXM) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

The Everest Group evaluation focuses on conversational AI products supporting customer support, sales, and marketing processes, which are increasingly evolving into autonomous AI agents capable of handling multi-step tasks and driving end-to-end outcomes.

The study states that: “SoundHound AI has built its own agentic AI framework that supports goal-setting, planning, orchestration, reasoning, and function execution. The platform supports both action agents and cognitive agents, allowing organizations to automate complex workflows.” It adds: “SoundHound AI’s proprietary voice engine (Polaris) demonstrates superior word error rates and enables advanced conversational features such as dynamic turn-taking, natural pauses, and multilingual mid-utterance processing.”

According to the research, buyers also highlighted Amelia’s implementation support, relationship management, and interoperability among its key strengths.

“SoundHound AI is advancing agentic automation through a proprietary architecture that combines cognitive reasoning, orchestration, and execution to support complex enterprise AI use cases,” said Anubhav Das, Practice Director, Everest Group. “With dynamic AI agent coordination enabled by its Supervisor AI layer, a no-code agent designer for simplified deployment, and a highly responsive voice engine delivering natural, multilingual interactions, SoundHound AI is equipping enterprises to operationalize AI agents across legacy and modern environments. These innovations have contributed to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Conversational AI and AI Agents in CXM Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

“Conversational AI is increasingly at the heart of exceptional customer experiences, and SoundHound is enabling businesses to deliver convenient, yet complex interactions that feel natural,” said Michael Anderson, EVP of AI for Enterprise at SoundHound AI. “We’re delighted to receive recognition from Everest for being a Leader in this category as we focus on delivering a new agentic future for large-scale enterprises and their customers.”

The latest generation of SoundHound’s Amelia platform — Amelia 7 — launched in May 2025, and was one of the first conversational AI platforms to offer agentic capabilities to enterprise businesses. Amelia’s autonomous AI agents can listen, reason, and act, completing even complex multi-step tasks by orchestrating in fleets to achieve a particular goal. And thanks to the platform’s Agentic+ framework, businesses can leverage the reasoning and planning skills of LLMs in combination with deterministic flows, as well as human-in-the-loop.

Amelia’s AI agents can operate across channels (e.g. chat, text, voice, etc), and utilize SoundHound’s advanced speech recognition – which has low latency, exceptional natural language understanding, and includes enterprise tuning for optimal responses.

Learn more about SoundHound’s Amelia 7 platform here .

Read the SoundHound AI excerpt of Everest Group’s Conversational AI and AI Agents in Customer Experience Management (CXM) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 here .

