Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market to Reach USD 89.25 Billion by 2032 Driven by Personalized Nutrition, Preventive Health Trends, and Evolving Beauty Standards - SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market was valued at USD 60.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 89.25 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. The U.S. accounted for USD 12.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2032, supported by rising consumer interest in holistic wellness, innovations in clean label formulations, and rapid adoption of supplements designed to support hormonal balance, skin health, hair growth, and overall vitality.

Consumer preferences are shifting toward evidence-based wellness products that address specific health concerns and promote long-term well-being. With growing awareness around nutritional deficiencies, aging, and the benefits of preventive healthcare, women are increasingly incorporating dietary supplements into their daily routines. Technological advances in nutraceutical science, personalized supplementation, and regulatory clarity are reinforcing this market expansion globally.





Get free Sample Report of Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8268

Major Players in the Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market

Amway Corporation

GNC Holdings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nature’s Bounty

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Goli Nutrition

The Himalaya Drug Company

Swisse Wellness

NOW Foods

Garden of Life

Vital Proteins

Nature’s Way

Nutrafol

OLLY PBC

Vitabiotics Ltd

MegaFood

Blackmores Limited

SmartyPants Vitamins

Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

Market Segment Insights

By Group

General Women’s Health held a dominant women’s health and beauty supplements market share of 33.07% in 2024, owing to the rising prevalence of preventive healthcare, hormones balancing, and nutrient deficiency awareness toward the consumption of multivitamins, calcium, and iron supplements. Postnatal is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the global women’s health and beauty supplements market, registering a CAGR of 6.18% over the forecast period, fueled by increased postpartum recovery, lactation support, and maternal nutrition awareness.

By Product

Vitamins are the dominant segment in the global women’s health and beauty supplements market, with a 32.94% share in 2024, as they played a key role in helping to combat malnutrition, strengthen immunity, and support skin, hair, and bone health. The botanicals segment is emerging as the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 6.91% in the global women’s health and beauty supplements market, fueled by the growing consumer inclination toward natural, plant-derived ingredients with minimal side effects.

By Application

In 2024, women's health dominated the women’s health and beauty supplements industry, as a result of an increase in awareness related to reproductive health, hormonal balance, and menopause management. Beauty is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the women’s health and beauty supplements market, registering a CAGR of 5.52 % over the forecast period, driven by the demand for skin, hair, and nail health products.

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales is the largest segment of the women’s health and beauty supplements industry, owing to its customized tactics regarding a supportive relationship, brand loyalty, and more. The Online segment is witnessing the highest growth in the global women’s health and beauty supplements industry, driven by increasing e-commerce usage, proliferation of smartphones, and a rise in awareness around digital health, choice, and, in particular, reviews of a product.

By Region

In 2024, the North American region holds a significant market share of 27.60% of the global Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market, owing to greater consumer knowledge, developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major supplement players.

Asia Pacific is the dominating region with a market share of 38.73%, owing to its substantial female population, the development of the middle class, and rising interest in preventive health care.

Buy the Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8268

Recent News:

In April 2025, Amway launched Nutrilite Women’s Hormonal Balance, a phytoestrogen-rich supplement targeting menopausal support, reflecting rising demand for plant-based hormonal care among aging women in North America and Asia.

Amway launched Nutrilite Women’s Hormonal Balance, a phytoestrogen-rich supplement targeting menopausal support, reflecting rising demand for plant-based hormonal care among aging women in North America and Asia. In June 2025, GNC expanded its Beauty Essentials Gummies line with new collagen-boosting formulas to target skin hydration and elasticity, aligning with consumer demand for convenient and tasty beauty-from-within formats.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – provides insights into regulatory benchmarks for supplements, including organic, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and clean-label certifications across global markets.

– provides insights into regulatory benchmarks for supplements, including organic, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and clean-label certifications across global markets. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – analyzes production efficiency and supply alignment with demand, including regional consumption volumes for skin, hair, nails, hormonal balance, and bone health supplements.

– analyzes production efficiency and supply alignment with demand, including regional consumption volumes for skin, hair, nails, hormonal balance, and bone health supplements. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – identifies risks in sourcing raw ingredients, packaging, and distribution channels, highlighting regions susceptible to logistical or regulatory challenges.

– identifies risks in sourcing raw ingredients, packaging, and distribution channels, highlighting regions susceptible to logistical or regulatory challenges. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – evaluates innovation in product formats (capsules, powders, gummies, drinkables), digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, e-commerce adoption, and subscription models.

– evaluates innovation in product formats (capsules, powders, gummies, drinkables), digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms, e-commerce adoption, and subscription models. CONSUMER DEMOGRAPHICS & BEHAVIOR – tracks age-wise, income-wise, urban vs rural usage, lifestyle influences, daily vs occasional consumption, and preference shifts between beauty-focused and health-focused supplements.

– tracks age-wise, income-wise, urban vs rural usage, lifestyle influences, daily vs occasional consumption, and preference shifts between beauty-focused and health-focused supplements. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – assesses key players’ market reach, annual product launches, pricing strategies, brand expansion, and consumer perception, including correlation of pricing with perceived quality and loyalty.

Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 60.00 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 89.25 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.12% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments •By Product (Vitamins, Mineral, Enzymes, Botanicals, Proteins, Omega - 3, Probiotics, Others)



• By Application (Beauty, Women's Health)



• By Group (Prenatal, Postnatal, PMS, Perimenopause, Postmenopause, General Women’s Health)



•By Sales Channel (Online, Direct Sales, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Other offline channels) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/womens-health-and-beauty-supplements-market-8268

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.