Echobit Launches RWA Ecosystem Month: Global Call for High-Quality Projects with Funding and Compliance Support

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization has rapidly become one of the most promising sectors in the crypto market. By mapping real-world assets, such as bonds, real estate, and commodities onto the blockchain, RWA enables traditional financial instruments to circulate and trade on-chain — injecting real value and stability into decentralized finance (DeFi).

As the sector gains momentum, an increasing number of high-quality projects are emerging, fueling the next wave of market growth.





Echobit RWA Ecosystem Month Launches

To promote the sustainable growth of the RWA ecosystem, Echobit , a global cryptocurrency exchange, is officially launching RWA Ecosystem Month — a global initiative to recruit promising RWA projects.

The program will be led by Echobit Labs, the platform’s investment and incubation arm, providing selected projects with funding, technical guidance, and compliance support. By leveraging Echobit’s global regulatory framework and ecosystem resources, the initiative aims to help RWA teams accelerate product development and market adoption.

Apply here: Submit the form .

This recruitment focuses on RWA-related projects, with evaluation criteria emphasizing technological innovation, regulatory potential, and business sustainability.

Echobit Labs will leverage Echobit’s global regulatory licenses — including MSB and VASP registrations — as well as its media and ecosystem partnerships, to provide projects with cross-regional compliance support and strategic guidance.

In 2025, RWA stands out as one of the most transformative narratives in Web3. With global financial institutions such as BlackRock and JPMorgan entering the field, RWA is increasingly recognized as the bridge connecting traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi).

However, rapid growth has also revealed challenges — from legal compliance and custody security to off-chain asset synchronization and market education. Regulatory discrepancies across jurisdictions, the legal enforceability of smart contracts, and the technical feasibility of on-chain asset management all remain critical hurdles for long-term RWA development. Through RWA Ecosystem Month, Echobit aims to lower entry barriers and reduce compliance burdens for innovative RWA projects, offering direct financial and ecosystem support.

More than a short-term initiative, Echobit’s RWA Ecosystem Month marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to foster Web3’s real-world integration. Moving forward, Echobit will continue to launch themed incubation programs and dedicated investment plans — working with top-tier projects worldwide to accelerate the on-chain transformation of real-world assets and build a transparent, efficient, and trusted digital asset ecosystem.

About Echobit

Echobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange specializing in perpetual futures and copy trading. With security and compliance at its core, the platform offers a safe, efficient, and transparent trading experience under a global regulatory framework — including MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, VASP registration in the Czech Republic, and membership in Korea’s CODE Alliance.

Home: Echobit.com

X: https://x.com/EchobitExchange

Telegram: https://t.me/Echobit_Announcement

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Echobit_Exchange

Youtube： https://www.youtube.com/@Echobit_Exchange

Media Contact

Joey Han

marketing@echobit.com

