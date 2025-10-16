Surgical Tables Market Size to Hit USD 2.39 Billion by 2032, Driven by Higher Procedure Volumes and Advanced Table Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Tables Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Surgical Tables Market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2024 to 2032. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, government investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced surgical instruments in hospitals and ambulance settings have fueled the market expansion.

The surgical tables market is witnessing a steady growth as hospitals, operation centers, and healthcare providers focus on accuracy, patient safety, and operational efficiency. Increasing geriatric population, increasing burden of chronic diseases and demand for minimally invasive procedures are also motivating adoption of modern surgical tables with improved efficiency and positioning capacity of patients.





Major Players in the Surgical Tables Market

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (TruSystem 3000 Surgical Table, TruSystem 7000dV Surgical Table)

Steris Plc. (STERIS 4085 General Surgical Table, STERIS CMAX 3 Surgical Table)

Stryker Corporation (Stryker SM104 Power-PRO XT, Stryker 1088 HD Video System)

Getinge AB (Maquet Alphamaquet 1150, Maquet Magnus Operating Table)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (HyBase 6100 Surgical Table, HyBase 3000 Operating Table)

Mizuho OSI (ProAxis Spinal Surgery Table, Trios Surgical Table System)

Skytron LLC (Skytron 3603 UltraSlide, Skytron 6701 Hercules)

Alvo Medical (ALVO Serenada, ALVO Sonata)

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (Allengers OT Table 4001, Allengers OT Table 4008)

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.) (TruSystem 7000dV, TruSystem 7500)

Merivaara Corp. (Merivaara Promerix, Merivaara Practico)

Schaerer Medical USA Inc. (Schaerer Axis 350, Schaerer Arcus 501)

NUVO Inc. (Nuvo V1000 Surgical Table, Nuvo V8000 Surgical Table)

Eschmann Holdings Ltd. (Eschmann T20, Eschmann MR200)

AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH (AGA-OP-Table 100, AGA-JUS 2000)

Stille AB (Stille Medstone5, Stille Medstone3)

Lojer Oy (Lojer Scandia, Lojer Manuthera 242)

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited (Staan 3008 Deluxe, Staan 4008 Super Deluxe)

OPT SurgiSystems (OPT 40/1, OPT 30/1)

UFSK-International OSYS GmbH (UFSK-OSYS 500 XLE, UFSK-OSYS 600 XLE)

Surgical Tables Market Segment Insights

By Product

In 2023, General Surgical Tables had a revenue share of 31%. Their leadership in the market is supported by their wide range of clinical applications ranging from routine outpatient procedures to complex inpatient surgeries. Globally, a large number of General Surgical Interventions continue to dominate this segment.

Government initiatives aimed at improving access to healthcare have indirectly increased the demand for General Surgical Tables. Expanded insurance coverage through programs like the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. and public health spending in countries like India has spurred hospital purchases of essential medical equipment, including general surgical tables. Their relatively low cost compared to specialty tables also makes them a preferred choice among healthcare providers looking for cost-effective solutions.

By Type

In 2023, powered surgical tables accounted for 66% of revenue. These tables offer increased accuracy, comfort in positioning of patients, and less physical strain on healthcare professionals. They provide stable and repeatable adjustments during complex surgical procedures, which is essential for patient safety and surgical outcomes.

The adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques that require accurate positioning of patients is increasing the demand for power surgical tables. Regulatory guidelines from OSHA in the United States and the European Union Medical Device Regulation have led to increased use of power solutions to ensure patient safety and adherence to operational standards.

Government modernization initiatives are also driving demand. In the United Kingdom, for example, £3.7 billion of funding has been allocated to build new hospitals, creating a significant need for advanced power surgical tables in the healthcare system.

By Material

The metals segment maintained the highest revenue share of 50% in 2023. Metal surgery tables offer exceptional strength, durability, corrosion resistance, and sterile compatibility, making them suitable for high-use surgical environments. They meet the stringent regulatory requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and align with the European Medical Device Regulation 2017/745, which emphasizes safety and performance.

Metal tables are widely used in hospitals in developed and developing markets because of their long lifespan and low maintenance costs. National health programs such as India's National Health Mission have contributed to the increase in adoption rates by funding the purchase of durable surgical equipment in public health care facilities.

By End Use

In 2023, hospitals accounted for the largest market share of 37%. Hospitals have been the primary locations for complex surgical procedures, backed by better infrastructure and large budgets for advanced medical devices. According to the American Hospital Association, in 2019, there were approximately 33. As many as 7 million admissions were recorded, many of which required surgical intervention.

Investment in Surgical tables and related operating room infrastructure is increasing due to government initiatives to modernize hospitals, such as the CARES Act funding in the U.S. and similar programs in other countries. In the United Kingdom, NHS investment in surgical capacity aims to reduce waiting times for elective procedures, further increasing the demand for advanced surgery tables.

Regional Analysis

North America Leads the Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023 due to high surgical volumes, advanced healthcare systems, and robust hospital infrastructure. The United States has dominated the regional market due to the increasing use of powered surgical tables and high awareness about patient safety standards. Favourable repayment policies and government investments also play an important role in sustaining market leadership.

Asia Pacific shows the fastest growth

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by expansion of healthcare access, increasing government investments, and increasing adoption of modern surgical technologies. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their hospital networks and increasing investments in surgical infrastructure, which has led to market expansion.

Surgical Tables Market Report Scope

Recent Developments in the Surgical Tables Market

In early 2025, Stryker launched an advanced powered surgical table with a revised ergonomic design and patient positioning features.

Getting AB announced a strategic collaboration to integrate the digital positioning system with its surgical tables to increase procedural accuracy.

Steris Corporation expanded its manufacturing capacity in North America to meet the growing demand in hospitals and ambulance centers.

Mizuho OSI introduced a new metal-based modular surgical table designed to accommodate robotic-assisted surgery.

Alvo Medical received CE marking for its latest Powered Surgical Table, enabling expansion into European markets.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Type (Powered, Non-powered)



• By Product Type (General Surgical Tables, Specialty Surgical Tables {Bariatric Surgical Tables, Laparoscopic Surgical Tables, Neurosurgical Surgical Tables, Orthopedic Surgical Tables}, Radiolucent Surgical Tables, Pediatric Surgical Tables)



• By Material (Metal, Composite)



• By End-use (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

