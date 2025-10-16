Over-the-Air Testing Market Anticipated at USD 4.20 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G Expansion and IoT Proliferation

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Over-the-Air Testing Market Size was worth USD 2.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% during 2025-2032.

The market for over-the-air (OTA) testing is expanding due in large part to the proliferation of wireless technologies, such as 5G, IoT, Wi-Fi 6/7, and linked devices across industries. Device manufacturers and network operators require antennas, receivers, and transmitters to function as intended and satisfy compliance and reliability standards as the demand for seamless wireless communication keeps growing.





Download PDF Sample of Over-the-Air Testing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8443

The U.S. over-the-air testing market size was USD 0.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% over 2025-2032.

The quick deployment of 5G networks and the expanding use of IoT devices in sectors like healthcare, automotive, and smart homes are driving the growth of the U.S. market. There is a growing need for trustworthy wireless communication validation because to developments in connected car and autonomous vehicle technology.

Key Players:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Anritsu Corporation

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

UL LLC

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

CETECOM

BluFlux LLC

TÜV Rheinland

TÜV SÜD

Spirent Communications

ETS-Lindgren

Advantest Corporation

National Instruments

Verkotan

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Over-the-Air Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.57% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Testing Type (Antenna testing, Receiver testing, Transmitter testing)

• By Technology (4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IoT, 5G)

• By End Use (Telecommunications, Consumer electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & defense, Smart Devices & IoT companies) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on Over-the-Air Testing Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8443

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2024, Solution Segment Led the Market with a Share of 60.08%, while Services are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 6.04%

Due to the increasing need for efficient and effective testing solutions for maintaining proper device functioning and working in compliance with connectivity standards and regulations, the Solution segment continues to hold major portion of the overall Over-the-Air (OTA) testing market. Services segment is registering fast-paced growth due to the growing adoption of third-party testing labs, consulting service and managed OTA testing service, particularly by the small and medium-sized enterprises which lack firm infrastructure.

By Testing Type, in 2024, Antenna Testing Led the Market with a Share of 45.60%, while Receiver Testing is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 6.26%

The global Over-the-Air (OTA) testing market is dominated by Antenna Testing, as it is the key to optimal signal transmission, network performance, and compliance in 5G, IoT, and other wireless devices. Receiver Testing is witnessing highest growth owing to increasing device complexity, higher data rates and requirement for accurate sensitivity and interference verification.

By Technology, in 2024, 5G Segment Held the Dominant Share of 27.62%, while IoT is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.67%

The Over-the-Air (OTA) testing market is primarily dominated by 5G technology due to its global rollout, complex network architecture, high-speed connectivity, low-latency applications, and massive device ecosystems. IoT technology is the fastest-growing segment as several connected devices can be found in smart home, issues too as automated apparatus, healthcare and alternative medical care, and automotive chips sectors.

By End Use, in 2024, the Market was Dominated by the Telecommunications Segment 32.40%, while Automotive is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.82%

The Telecommunications segment accounts for the largest share as the need for testing smartphones, network equipment and connected devices across 5G, Wi-Fi and other wireless technologies is instrumental for optimal connectivity, performance and compliance. Automotive segment will be the fastest-growing mainly due to the exponential rise in demand for connected cars, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems.

Regional Insights:

The market was led by North America in 2024, with more than 35.08% of the market being held by the region owing to the rapid rollout of 5G networks and the increase adoption of IoT devices in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.

The Asia Pacific OTA testing market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate of 6.69% between 2025 and 2032, driven by the quick rollout of 5G.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , Rohde & Schwarz Collaborated with ETS-Lindgren to offer comprehensive OTA testing solutions for next-generation wireless technologies, enhancing support for 5G and beyond.

, Rohde & Schwarz Collaborated with ETS-Lindgren to offer comprehensive OTA testing solutions for next-generation wireless technologies, enhancing support for 5G and beyond. In March 2024, Keysight Technologies partnered with ETS-Lindgren to launch the first-ever over-the-air (OTA) test solution for devices utilizing narrowband non-terrestrial networks (NB-NTN).

Buy Full Research Report on Over-the-Air Testing Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8443

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

STANDARDIZATION & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you track the percentage of devices tested under 3GPP, CTIA, and IEEE standards and the number of globally accredited OTA testing labs, providing insights into regulatory alignment and certification readiness across regions.

– helps you track the percentage of devices tested under 3GPP, CTIA, and IEEE standards and the number of globally accredited OTA testing labs, providing insights into regulatory alignment and certification readiness across regions. ERROR & FAILURE ANALYSIS INDEX – helps you understand device performance gaps by identifying the percentage of devices failing OTA tests on the first attempt and analyzing the top three causes of failure such as antenna misalignment, interference, and sensitivity issues.

– helps you understand device performance gaps by identifying the percentage of devices failing OTA tests on the first attempt and analyzing the top three causes of failure such as antenna misalignment, interference, and sensitivity issues. SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY IMPACT METRICS – helps you assess the average energy consumption per OTA test, the share of green-powered testing facilities, and the carbon footprint per million test cycles, offering visibility into eco-efficiency in testing operations.

– helps you assess the average energy consumption per OTA test, the share of green-powered testing facilities, and the carbon footprint per million test cycles, offering visibility into eco-efficiency in testing operations. SKILL & WORKFORCE ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate the percentage of engineers trained in OTA validation, along with the average training hours per employee, highlighting workforce preparedness and skill development trends in telecom and semiconductor sectors.

– helps you evaluate the percentage of engineers trained in OTA validation, along with the average training hours per employee, highlighting workforce preparedness and skill development trends in telecom and semiconductor sectors. TECHNOLOGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX – helps you identify advancement levels in OTA testing setups, including the integration of automated test chambers, AI-based analytics, and multi-frequency testing capabilities that enhance accuracy and speed.

– helps you identify advancement levels in OTA testing setups, including the integration of automated test chambers, AI-based analytics, and multi-frequency testing capabilities that enhance accuracy and speed. GLOBAL LAB ACCREDITATION LANDSCAPE – helps you understand the distribution of accredited OTA labs and regional certification dominance, offering benchmarks for compliance expansion and competitive positioning in the global OTA testing ecosystem.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.