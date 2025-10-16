PLI Honored for Website Redesign at Transform North America Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leading nonprofit educational provider for legal and allied professionals, has been recognized with top honors at the 2025 Transform North America Awards, an event celebrating excellence in branding, design, and creative innovation.

Presented by Transform Magazine, these prestigious awards spotlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, impactful design, and technical expertise in their branding and rebranding. PLI’s redesign of its website, PLI.edu, was honored with the Gold award for Best Digital Transformation, as well as Bronze awards for Best Visual Identity from the Education Sector and Best Visual Identity from the Professional Services (Legal and Accountancy).

In early 2025, PLI introduced an all-new web platform, created with design partner Work & Co, that offers a new, personalized learning experience for customers. Featuring a bold, user-friendly design, the site provides one-click access to PLI’s thousands of hours of world-class content, from traditional and interactive CLE programs, to short-form videos, podcasts, and more. Customization options allow users to easily find, follow, and launch the programs and other resources relevant to their professional interests and credit needs.

The site was designed as part of a broader digital ecosystem that includes PLI’s award-winning mobile app, also created in partnership with Work & Co.

“Our goal was to provide our Members and customers with a personalized digital experience that is at once useful and visually pleasing, with timely, educational content that exceeds their expectations,” says PLI Chief Marketing Officer David Smith. “These awards — along with the terrific feedback we continue to receive from site visitors — are a testament to the transformative power of design, creativity, and technical know-how.”

Visit pli.edu to experience the award-winning site.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.