Material Informatics Market Size to Cross USD 1,903.75 Mn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material informatics market size was valued at USD 248.55 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,903.75 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.58% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

A key growth factor for the material informatics market is the rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate materials discovery and development.

Materials Informatics Overview

Material informatics represents an emerging intersection of materials science, data science, and computation modelling, wherein vast datasets from experiments and simulations are harnessed through algorithms, machine learning and statistical tools to accelerate the discovery, design and optimization of materials, thereby reducing development cycles and enhancing performance, its adoption is driven by the need for smarter, sustainable materials in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace, and by the increasing availability of digital platforms, cloud computing, and AI based methods that enable researchers to predict material properties, explore novel chemical compositions, and optimize formulations with far less reliance on trial and error laboratory work.

Material Informatics Market Report Highlights

The North America material informatics market dominated globally and held a 42.63% share in 2023, akin to having a strong research infrastructure with high industry growth in the current period.

By type, the elements segment led the market and accounted for 41.11% of the global revenue share in 2024, akin to elements are considered the building blocks of all materials.

By technology, the machine learning segment held the dominant share of the market in 2024 due to its ability to learn patterns from large-scale data.

By end use, the chemical and pharmaceutical segment held the largest market revenue share of 25.55% in 2024 due as these industries are the biggest users of material informatics so far.

Key Benefits of Material Informatics

Material informatics offers significant benefits, including:

‍ Accelerated Discovery - Predictive analytics reduce reliance on time-consuming experimentation and lead to faster identification of promising materials.

Predictive analytics reduce reliance on time-consuming experimentation and lead to faster identification of promising materials. ‍ Enhanced R&D Efficiency - Empowers data-driven decisions that streamline workflows and optimize development processes.

Empowers that streamline workflows and optimize development processes. ‍ Improved Operational Efficiency - Helps minimize waste and lower costs by optimizing material selection and production.

Helps minimize waste and lower costs by optimizing material selection and production. ‍ Increases Sustainability - Enables tracking and optimizing material usage to reduce waste and environmental impact.

Enables tracking and optimizing material usage to reduce waste and environmental impact. ‍ Boosts Compliance - Ensures compliance with regulations through data management, traceability, and reporting.

Ensures compliance with regulations through data management, traceability, and reporting. ‍Faster Time-to-Market - Allows companies to bring new products to market faster.

Material Informatics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 373.47 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 1,903.75 Miilion Growth rate CAGR of 22.58 % from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Material Type, By Technology Type, By End Use, By region Key companies profiled ABB; Citrine Informatics; Dassault Systemes; Elsevier; Hitachi High-Tech Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation; Lattice Technology, Inc.; Microsoft; Phaseshift Technologies Inc.; Schrodinger, Inc.

What Are The Major Trends In The Material informatics market?

Integration of AI and machine learning into materials research is becoming a core trends, enabling predictive modelling, pattern recognition, and accelerated discovery.

Growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials drives the adoption of informatics tools that help design materials with lower environmental impact.

Expansion of big data analytics and high-performance computing platforms supports handling large experimental and simulation datasets in materials science.

Strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and cross disciplinary teams helps to bridge gaps in data sharing, standardisation, and real-world deployment of materials informatics solutions.

How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The Material informatics market In 2025?

Artificial intelligence is set to play a transformative role in shaping the growth of the material informatics market in 2025 by enabling faster, more accurate, and more efficient approaches to material discovery and development. Though advanced machine learning algorithms, AI can analyse massive datasets generated from experiments and simulations to identify hidden patterns, predict material properties, and suggest novel combinations that would be nearly impossible to uncover through traditional trial and error methods. This ability shortens the tome needed to design high performance and sustainable materialism making it highly attractive to industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, energy, and aerospace that are under pressure to innovate rapidly while addressing sustainability challenges. Moreover, the integration of AI with cloud computing and data driven platforms creates collaborative ecosystems where researchers and companies can share insights, redline models, and accelerate innovation cycles. As organizations increasingly recognize the potential of AI powered tools to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and unlock new frontiers in material science, its role as a growth driver in the material informatics market is expected to strengthen further throughout 2025.

Material Informatics Market Dynamics

Growth Factors

Can Smarter Integration Of AI Reduce Trail And Error In material Development?

One growth factor is that AI driven predictive modelling increasingly replaces laborious experimental loops by identifying promising candidate materials and process conditions before physical testing, thereby freeing up research and development resources for more strategic exploration.

Will Data Platform Interoperability Unlock Greater Adoption Industries?

Another growth driver is that unified, interoperable platforms linking experiments, simulations, and database enable seamless data sharing and cross domain collaboration, lowering barriers to entry and encouraging industrial users to integrate materials informatics into mainstream operations.

Market Opportunity

Could Customization For Niche Industries Open New Doors?

One market opportunity lie sin tailoring materials informatics solutions for specialized sectors such as advanced polymers, biomaterials, or aerospace composites so that domain specific feature sets and predictive models make adoption more attractive and reduce friction for users.

Might Open, User Friendly Platforms Expand Reach Beyond Specialist?

Another opportunity is in developing intuitive GUI driven informatics platforms and web apps that enable scientists without deep programming expertise to harness AI and data tools for materials design, thereby broadening the use base and driving adoption in smaller companies and academic settings.

Limitations In The Material informatics market

There is a scarcity of high quality, standardized, and interoperable datasets, which hampers accurate predictive modelling and slows down material development.

High costs for computing infrastructure, software tools, and skilled personnel make it difficult for smaller organizations or researchers to adopt materials informatics solutions.

Material Informatics Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights:

Why Are Elements Dominating In Material Informatics Market?

The elements segment dominated the market in 2024. The elements segment remains central to materials informatics because it focuses on foundational building blocks that are essential for developing advanced materials across multiple industries. Researchers and companies rely on comprehensive data and predictive modelling for elements to design stronger, lighter and more durable materials efficiently.

The integration of AI and machine learning in analysing elemental properties allows faster identification of suitable material combinations and reduces reliance on prolonged experimental testing. Moreover, the global emphasis on innovation in sectors like aerospace, energy, and electronics further strengthens the importance of elements in shaping the materials informatics landscape.

The chemical segments is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Chemicals are becoming increasingly vital as industries demand specialized solutions that require precise material design and optimization. With rising use of predictive modelling, research can now analyse chemical interactions and properties at a much faster pace, which drives innovation in pharmaceuticals, coatings, and advanced polymers. The chemicals segment benefit from digital platforms that consolidate experimental and simulation data, facilitating accelerated discovery cycles.

Technology Insights:

Why Is Machine Learning Dominating In Material Informatics Market?

The machine learning segment held the largest share in 2024. Machine learning has become a cornerstone for materials informatics because it enables researchers to uncover hidden patterns in complex datasets that would otherwise require extensive manual analysis. The ability to predict material properties, optimize formulations, and simulate experimental conditions makes machine learning indispensable for accelerating material discovery.

Industries ranging from electronics to pharmaceuticals are adopting these tools to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and improve product performance. Additionally, the collaboration between academic research and industrial applications has amplified the role of machine learning in creating innovative solutions for real world challenges.

The statistical analysis segment expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Statistical analysis is gaining traction because it provides robust insights into material behaviours and performance variations that are critical for experimental and simulation based studies. It enables researchers to identify key trends, correlations, and anomalies, which supports more accurate predictive modelling and faster development of novel materials. The growing integration of AI and computational tools amplifies the effectiveness of statistical methods, allowing data driven decisions that improve efficiency and reduce trial and error experimentation.

End Use Insights:

Why Are Chemical And Pharmaceutical Applications Dominating In Material Informatics Market?

The chemical and pharmaceutical segment dominated in 2024. This segment remains critical because pharmaceutical and chemical industries require precise, high performance materials for drug delivery, formulation, and chemical processing. Materials informatics enables predictive modelling of chemical interactions and performance characteristics, reducing the need soar extensive lab experiments. AI driven tools allow scientists to accelerate research and development cycles and enhance material reliability, which is specially important for sensitive applications in healthcare and chemical manufacturing.

The electronics and semiconductors segment is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years. The rowing complexity of electronics devices and semiconductor technologies is driving the need for optimized materials that meet performance, efficiency, and reliability standards. Materials informatics accelerates the discovery and design of new semiconductor, conductive polymers, and dielectrics materials by leveraging AI, big data, and simulation tools. Companies are increasingly relying on predictive analytics to reduce costs, shorten development cycles, and enhance product performance.

Regional Insights

Why Is North America Dominating the Material informatics market?

The North America material informatics market size is calculated at USD 129.27 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 158.46 million in 2026 to approximately USD 807.77 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.57% from 2025 to 2034.

North America maintains a dominant position in the material informatics market due to its robust technological infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of leading technology companies and academic institutions. The region’s leadership in sectors such as aerospace, electronics, and pharmaceuticals further driver the adoption of materials informatics solutions. Additionally, government support and funding for advanced materials research in the U.S. and Canada bolster market growth.

Countries like the United States and India are significantly influencing the material informatics market through their unique contributions. The U.S. benefits from its advanced technological infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a strong presence of key industry players. India, on the other hand, is focusing on enhancing its research capabilities and fostering collaborations to improve its position in the global material informatics market. Both nations are actively participating in innovation, incentive, and research programs that promote the incorporation of material informatics. Their combined efforts are contributing to the global expansion and advancement of materials informatics technologies.

Why Is Asia Pacific The Fastest Growing Region In Materials Informatics?

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the material informatics market, driven by increasing industrial development and the rising demand for advanced materials across sectors such as electronics, renewable energy, and chemicals, countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are investing heavily in technology and science programs, contributing to the expansion of the industry.

The focus on renewable energy and electronics in the region is leading to a greater need for improved materials, further boosting market potential. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into materials research is accelerating material discovery and optimization processes.

China is emerging as a dominant force in the Asia Pacific material informatics market, owning to its ongoing advanced materials research and the application of novel technologies. The country is recognised as one of the cost technologically advanced regions globally, with companies increasingly utilizing materials informatics for the development of semiconductors, batteries, and critical materials for electric vehicles. Government initiates and support are further enhancing the profitability and growth prospects for producers and manufacturers in China.

Why Is Europe Emerging As A Key Player In Materials Informatics?

Europe is experiencing significant growth in the material informatics market, driven by strong research capabilities, a focus on sustainable materials, and robust industrial sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and energy. Countries like Germany, France and the United Kingdom are investing in advanced materials research and development, fostering innovation and collaboration between academia and industry.

The European Union’s commitment to green technologies and circular economy principles further accelerates the adoption of materials informatics solutions. This strategic emphasis on innovation and sustainability positions Europe as a competitive region in the global materials informatics landscape. The integration of AI and machine learning into materials research is enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of material discovery and optimization processes across the continent.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Material Informatics Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments

In October 2025, solstice advanced materials, a recent spin off from Honeywell, is actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to bolster its growth strategy. The company plans to focus on sectors and technologies closely aligned with its current operations, including electronic and specialty materials serving the semiconductor industry. This strategic move aims to enhance its market position and capitalize emerging opportunities sin the materials informatics space.

In October 2025, Researchers at IIT Bhilai have developed a 4D printed smart polymer that responds to both temperature and pH changes. This innovation could revolutionize biomedical applications, enabling materials that dept. to physiological conditions for targeted drug delivery and adaptive prosthetics. The tea, aims to advance this technology toward clinical and commercial use in the coming years.

Material Informatics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Material Informatics Market

By Material Type

Elements

Chemicals

Others



By Technology Type

Machine Learning

Deep Tensor

Statistical Analysis

Others

By End Use

Material Science

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



