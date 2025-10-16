Moomoo’s Second Global Paper Trading Competition, Powered by Nasdaq TotalView, Hits 150,000 Participants in Two Days

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global investment and trading platform Moomoo announced that its second Global Paper Trading Competition (“Competition”) has attracted over 150,000 participants in just two days since launch, underscoring strong global interest in the event.

Powered by Nasdaq TotalView®, the Competition also integrates advanced AI-powered tools for participants to experience smarter investing made simple. Starting October 12 (EST), users are invited to join the Competition, trade with virtual money at zero risk, and compete for a share of $200,000 in cash rewards. The Competition saw immense traction from the start, reaching 100,000 participants within the first 24 hours and surpassing 150,000 shortly after.

Similar to last year, all participants will receive 1-month free access to Nasdaq TotalView®, offered by Moomoo’s global strategic partner Nasdaq. This year’s competition, themed “Moove to the Next Level”, offers an enhanced experience where users can compete with global peers, complete educational tasks, sharpen their investing skills, and even earn a chance to be featured on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York.

Participants will paper trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options with a $100,000 virtual fund, aiming to achieve the highest returns over a six-week period, which includes pre-market, intraday, and post-market trading hours. For the first time, Moomoo is integrating Moomoo AI, its powerful AI assistant, into the Competition. Moomoo AI, designed to break down complexity and lower the barrier of entry for high-level market insights instantly, will be available 24/7 to answer participants’ questions throughout the Competition.

By completing tasks and progressing through different stages, participants will experience an immersive “leveling-up” journey. Along the way, they’ll earn Moomoo Tokens, which can be redeemed for cash prizes at the end of the Competition.

"Moove" to The Next Level While Gaining Exciting Prizes and Global Recognition

Moomoo has prepared a wide range of rewards for outstanding competitors. The global top three participants based on cumulative returns will receive $10,000, $3,000, and $1,000 cash rewards, respectively.

In addition, regional champions will be recognized across markets where Moomoo and its sister brand operate, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Hong Kong SAR. Both global top three and regional top one winners will receive an exclusive Moomoo x Nasdaq trophy celebrating their exceptional performance.

This year, Moomoo is also offering a unique opportunity for users to be featured in the final celebration video on the Nasdaq Tower. A select number of registered participants will be chosen based on their final performance and contributions to the Moomoo community.

“Survey data from last year’s Global Paper Trading Competition shows that our initiative appeals not only to beginner investors — 18% of participants had over 10 years of trading experience,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. “Paper trading competitions offer a valuable, risk-free way for investors of all levels to improve their skills. This year, we’ve added options trading, Moomoo AI, and even more educational tools to help our users enhance both their trading abilities and financial literacy.”

“The enthusiasm from Moomoo’s global community during last year’s competition underscored a growing appetite for smarter, data-driven investing,” said Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Data at Nasdaq. “We’re proud to continue our collaboration by providing access to Nasdaq TotalView® Depth of Book Data, our most comprehensive market data feed. By equipping retail investors with deeper visibility into market dynamics, together with Moomoo, we’re helping foster financial literacy and build the infrastructure for more confident, informed decision-making.”

Click here to find out more about this Competition.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 27 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

CONTACT: pr@moomoo.com

The Paper Trading feature in the moomoo app is for educational purposes, enabling simulated trading with virtual funds using live market data. Any orders, returns, costs, and other aspects within Paper Trading are simulated. Virtual performance does not ensure success in a live trading environment.



Moomoo AI is an AI tool brought to you by Moomoo Technologies Inc. (“MTI”). The tool is powered by widely used, publicly available AI solutions. The tool’s output should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell or hold a security and should not be used as the basis of any investment decision. MTI and its affiliates make no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness, quality, or timeliness of Moomoo AI’s output.



Cash rewards represent potential credits for eligible equity purchases in your moomoo brokerage account and hold no other value. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f68a40c5-4eef-4453-9520-7a19b3ac7f57