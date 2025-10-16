Presidio Launches Healthcare Vertical with Flagship HealthSense AI Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today launched its dedicated healthcare vertical, expanding on over a decade of experience with healthcare and life sciences organizations. To advance innovation in healthcare, Presidio introduced HealthSense AI, a new comprehensive AI platform that captures doctor-patient conversations in real-time and converts them into structured, secure and actionable clinical data.

“The healthcare industry urgently needs solutions and technology partners that put the data we already have to work,” said Cabul Mehta, Industry Principal at Presidio. “Presidio has the proven expertise in cloud, AI and secure data integration to meaningfully help healthcare organizations realize AI’s extraordinary potential.”

Healthcare data is largely unstructured, buried in clinical notes, conversations and fragmented systems. Physicians are overwhelmed by documentation and diagnostics. HealthSense AI alleviates that burden by offering a full-stack solution that goes beyond the automated notetaking of other tools. With the natural language processing and agentic technology behind HealthSense AI, clinicians can move from conversation to care instantly.

Built on the foundation of AWS HealthScribe with HIPAA-compliant cloud infrastructure and HITRUST-level security, HealthSense AI provides guidance that can be integrated with existing Electronic Health Record systems (EHRs), payer systems and analytics tools.

Key benefits include:

For providers: Reduces documentation time, mitigates burnout, improves accuracy and recaptures lost revenue

For payers: Boosts risk adjustment scores, streamlines prior authorizations and reduces fraud

For patients: Increases access to faster, more personalized care with fewer claim denials and repeated questions

For health systems: Unlocks data currently stuck in unstructured formats, boosting financial performance, operational efficiency and care quality

Presidio’s healthcare launch comes at a time when organizations critically need scalable, secure and transformative solutions to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs and complexity. Presidio is exceptionally qualified to accelerate AI adoption, having led the IT transformations of over 100 healthcare organizations, including Alliance Medical, Biolytica and Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina Foundation.

Presidio will showcase HealthSense AI and its healthcare innovation strategy at the upcoming HLTH Conference in Las Vegas, Oct. 19-22. Attendees can connect with the Presidio team to see a live demo of the platform or join the Presidio team for a reception at the Venetian on Oct. 20. For more information, visit https://invite.presidio.com/presidiohlth25.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.