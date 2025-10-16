The Big Dill: Why Pickleball is the Sport Everyone is Talking About

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's official: Pickleball fever has swept the nation, and the YMCA is proudly at the center of the craze.

What started as a quirky backyard pastime with a funny name has now become one of the fastest-growing sports in America. With its friendly pace, easy-to-learn rules, and addictive rallying, pickleball is winning over players of all ages, from Gen Z to grandma. And nowhere is this cross-generational, community-powered momentum more evident than at YMCAs across the country.

The YMCA has seen an explosion in demand for court space, clinics, and drop-in play, with more Ys now offering pickleball programming. From competitive leagues and family nights to adaptive play and social mixers, Y pickleball is more than just a sport—it’s a movement.

“Pickleball brings people together in a way that’s pure joy,” said Meredith Griffin, Director of Sports and Competitive Events Strategy at YMCA of the USA. “It’s accessible, it’s social, and it’s just the right amount of sweaty. At the Y, it’s become a go-to activity for building community, whether you're 18 or 80.”

So, what is pickleball’s secret and why does it work?

It’s Low Barrier, High Fun: All you need is a paddle, a ball, and a pair of sneakers. (And maybe a fun nickname.)

It Creates Multigenerational Magic: Grandparents play alongside teens, families face off in doubles, and neighbors become teammates.

It's When Fitness Meets Fun: It's sneaky exercise - with laughter, lunges, and plenty of "just one more game!"

It's Year-Round and All-Welcoming: Indoor or outdoor, beginner or pro, the Y offers a welcoming place for everyone to play– never has there been a sport more aligned with the Y's mission than pickleball!

YMCA National Pickleball Tournament Coming This Fall

In celebration of the sport’s growing popularity, the YMCA will host its inaugural YMCA National Pickleball Tournament in Naples, FL, November 7-9 at the USOP National Pickleball Center - bringing together players from across the country for a weekend of spirited competition, community, and camaraderie. For more information and registration, please visit usapickleball.org/event/ymca-national-tournament.

