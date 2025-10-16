2025-30 Menstrual Cups Market Growth Driven by Gen-Z as Industry Value is Set to Surpass USD 1.2B by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global menstrual cup market is valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 1.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during 2025–2030. The market’s growth is driven by increasing awareness of sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions and rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives across developed and emerging economies.

Menstrual Cups: Redefining Sustainable Feminine Hygiene

Menstrual cups are becoming a popular alternative to traditional feminine hygiene products, favored for their durability, comfort, and eco-friendly nature. Their growing adoption aligns with the broader expansion of the feminine hygiene market, which is valued at USD 31.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 41.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.96% during 2025–2030. Rising health awareness, government and NGO-led education initiatives, increasing emphasis on reducing plastic waste, and the rapid growth of online retail platforms are further driving the shift toward menstrual cups.

Key Market Drivers

• Cost Efficiency and Long Lifespan:

A single menstrual cup can last several years, offering substantial cost savings compared to disposable hygiene products. This economic advantage has made menstrual cups popular among both urban and rural consumers, particularly in regions with limited access to affordable menstrual care.

• Improving Awareness and Education Programs:

Government bodies, NGOs, and social organizations are running extensive awareness campaigns about menstrual hygiene management. These programs highlight the health and environmental benefits of menstrual cups, helping overcome stigma and misinformation in developing countries.

• Advancements in Product Design and Materials:

Manufacturers are introducing menstrual cups made of medical-grade silicone and hypoallergenic materials that ensure safety and comfort. Innovations such as collapsible cups, customized sizing, and ergonomic designs are driving adoption among first-time users.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

• Reusable Menstrual Cups

• Disposable/Single use Menstrual Cups

By Material

• Medical Grade Silicone

• Natural Rubber (Latex)

• Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores (Company DTC, Marketplaces)

Specialty Feminine-Care Stores

Regional Market Dynamics

North America leads the menstrual cup market, driven by consumer preference for sustainable personal care products and well-established retail networks. Europe follows closely, with strong support from environmental advocacy groups and government initiatives encouraging the use of reusable hygiene products. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing awareness of menstrual health, rising disposable income, and the introduction of locally manufactured, affordable menstrual cups.

Regional coverage includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/menstrual-cup-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Environment

The menstrual cup market is moderately competitive, with global and regional players focusing on design improvements, user comfort, and sustainable packaging. Partnerships with healthcare professionals and digital campaigns enhance brand visibility and consumer trust.

Leading players covered by Mordor Intelligence include:

Diva International Inc.

Mooncup Ltd

Me Luna GmbH

Lena Cup LLC

The Flex Company

