Global Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Markets Projected to Reach $9.2 Billion by the End of 2030

Boston, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Anti-Parkinson's Drugs: Global Markets to 2030” is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to $9.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global anti-Parkinson’s drugs market, highlighting trends, growth projections, and regional insights. It segments the market by drug class, including dopaminergic agents, dopamine agonists, COMT inhibitors, MAO-B inhibitors, anticholinergics, and others. It covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America, and also focuses on the major countries in each. Additionally, it explores ESG developments, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, including company profiles and recent developments.

This report is especially relevant right now due to the rising global prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and the urgent need for more effective treatments. With no curative therapies currently available, there is a significant unmet medical need driving increased research and innovation in this field. The report captures this momentum by analyzing market trends, emerging technologies, and investment activities, making it a timely resource for stakeholders looking to understand and engage with the evolving landscape of anti-Parkinson’s drug development.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease: The global rise in P cases of parkinson’s, especially among aging populations, is significantly increasing the demand for treatments. With millions already affected and numbers expected to grow, the market for anti-Parkinson’s drugs is expanding rapidly.

High unmet need: Current therapies mainly manage symptoms without slowing the disease’s progression, leaving a large gap in treatment. Patients often face motor complications and non-motor symptoms that are not well addressed, highlighting the need for more advanced and comprehensive solutions.

Strategic initiatives: Pharmaceutical companies are launching new drugs, forming partnerships, and acquiring biotech firms to strengthen their portfolios. These strategic moves are accelerating innovation and expanding access to better therapies for Parkinson’s patients.

Public and private investments and support: Significant funding from government bodies and foundations is fueling R&D in Parkinson’s treatment. These investments support clinical trials, drug discovery, and awareness programs, helping to drive market growth.

Robust pipeline: A strong pipeline of innovative therapies, including gene therapies, RNA-based drugs, and advanced delivery systems, is poised to transform Parkinson’s care. These developments aim to offer more effective, personalized, and long-lasting treatment options.

Report Synopsis

Interesting Facts:

The anti-Parkinson’s drugs market is witnessing approvals for drugs which aim to overcome the limitations of the existing drugs such as novel drug device combinations, which include Vyalev (foscarbidopa and foslevodopa) from AbbVie (approved in October 2024) and Onapgo (apomorphine hydrochloride) from Supernus Pharmaceuticals (approved in 2025).

Based on the clinical trial data as of Jan. 31, 2024, the article published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease (McFarthing et al., 2024) also highlights that around 56% of the trials were symptomatic treatments, and 44% were DMTs. A promising array of novel drugs is presently being developed, with a particular emphasis on treating alpha-synuclein pathology, which is thought to be a major contributing cause of the neurodegeneration seen in PD.

Some molecules are in a late stage of development and might enter the market in the forecast period, thus contributing to the growth of the market.

Emerging startups:

Annovis Bio

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Cerevance

Muna Therapeutics

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for Parkinson’s drugs was $5.6 billion in 2024 and with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period is projected to reach $9.2 billion by the end of 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market for anti-Parkinson’s drugs is growing due to rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease. The high unmet need in treating the disease is leading to innovation, accelerated R&D through industry collaborations, and rising public and private investments and support.

What are the restraints/challenges affecting the growth of the market?

The global market for anti-Parkinson’s drugs is restrained by factors such as adverse effects associated with these drugs, and the high cost of drug development and low success rate.

What are the opportunities affecting the growth of the market?

Opportunities include the rising awareness of Parkinson’s drugs in emerging countries and an increasingly robust product pipeline.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for anti-Parkinson’s drugs is segmented based on drug class and region.

Which drug class will be dominant through 2030?

The dopaminergic segment will dominate the market in 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

H. LUNDBECK A/S

KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.

MERZ THERAPEUTICS

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC.

NEURODERM

NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

