BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: TrueCar, Inc. (Nasdaq – TRUE), Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ATXS), PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq – PCH), SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq – SWKH)

TrueCar, Inc. (Nasdaq – TRUE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TrueCar will be acquired by Fair Holdings, Inc. (“Fair Holdings”), an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter. Fair Holdings will acquire the Company in an all-cash, go-private transaction at $2.55 per share, or an equity value of approximately $227 million. The investigation concerns whether the TrueCar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – ATXS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Astria will be acquired by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – BCRX) for a mix of cash and stock representing an implied value of $13.00 per Astria share, and approximately $700 million in enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Astria Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq – PCH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PotlatchDeltic will be acquired by Rayonier (NYSE – RYN). PotlatchDeltic shareholders will receive 1.7339 common shares of Rayonier for each share of common stock of PotlatchDeltic. The exchange ratio represents an implied price of $44.11 per PotlatchDeltic share. The investigation concerns whether the PotlatchDeltic Corporation Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq – SWKH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SWK will be acquired by Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq – RWAY) in a net asset value (“NAV”)-for-NAV merger and will have an estimated purchase price of approximately $220 million. This includes a fixed stock component expected to total $75.5 million in Runway Growth shares valued at closing NAV per share and approximately $145 million in cash. The cash payment will be based on SWK's final NAV. Additionally, Runway Growth Capital LLC, in its capacity as Runway Growth's external investment adviser, will be contributing $9 million in cash for distribution as consideration to the stockholders of SWK separate from and in addition to the consideration. The investigation concerns whether the SWK Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

