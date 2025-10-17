Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 655 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 9 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.68 40.25 39.20 238 080 MTF CBOE 2 400 39.67 40.15 39.25 95 208 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.92 39.05 38.75 233 520 MTF CBOE 2 400 38.94 39.05 38.70 93 456 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.75 39.10 38.65 232 500 MTF CBOE 2 300 38.75 39.10 38.60 89 125 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 658 33.58 35.50 33.10 257 156 MTF CBOE 7 897 33.42 35.60 33.10 263 918 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.07 34.45 33.60 272 560 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.09 34.45 33.65 136 360 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 52 655 36.31 40.25 33.10 1 911 883

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 600 shares during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 October 2025 2 200 39.65 40.00 39.20 87 230 10 October 2025 1 000 38.86 39.00 38.60 38 860 13 October 2025 600 38.68 38.75 38.60 23 208 14 October 2025 2 400 35.28 35.80 33.80 84 672 15 October 2025 400 33.85 33.85 33.85 13 540 Total 6 600 247 510





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 October 2025 200 40.20 40.20 40.20 8 040 10 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 October 2025 400 38.90 39.00 38.80 15 560 14 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 October 2025 700 34.05 34.05 34.05 23 835 Total 1 300 47 435

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 635 shares.

On 15 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 924 719 own shares, or 3.71% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment