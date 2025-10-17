Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 655 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
9 October 2025Euronext Brussels6 00039.6840.2539.20238 080
 MTF CBOE2 40039.6740.1539.2595 208
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 October 2025Euronext Brussels6 00038.9239.0538.75233 520
 MTF CBOE2 40038.9439.0538.7093 456
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 October 2025Euronext Brussels6 00038.7539.1038.65232 500
 MTF CBOE2 30038.7539.1038.6089 125
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 October 2025Euronext Brussels7 65833.5835.5033.10257 156
 MTF CBOE7 89733.4235.6033.10263 918
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 October 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.0734.4533.60272 560
 MTF CBOE4 00034.0934.4533.65136 360
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 52 65536.3140.2533.101 911 883

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 600 shares during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 October 2025 to 15 October 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 October 20252 20039.6540.0039.2087 230
10 October 20251 00038.8639.0038.6038 860
13 October 202560038.6838.7538.6023 208
14 October 20252 40035.2835.8033.8084 672
15 October 202540033.8533.8533.8513 540
Total6 600   247 510


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 October 202520040.2040.2040.208 040
10 October 202500.000.000.000
13 October 202540038.9039.0038.8015 560
14 October 202500.000.000.000
15 October 202570034.0534.0534.0523 835
Total1 300   47 435

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 635 shares.

On 15 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 924 719 own shares, or 3.71% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p251017E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading