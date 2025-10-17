RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-10-17
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2000 +/- 2000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,975
Volume sold, SEK mln1,925
Number of bids16
Number of accepted bids8
Average yield1.918 %
Lowest yield1.903 %
Highest accepted yield1.925 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-10-17
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,140
Volume sold, SEK mln775 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.627 %
Lowest yield2.627 %
Highest accepted yield2.629 %
% accepted at highest yield       10.71 



 


