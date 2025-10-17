CCTV Market Size to Surpass USD 48.91 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Increasing Apprehension Case Related to Security | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCTV Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The CCTV Market size was valued at USD 16.85 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.29% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Security Concerns and Increasing Crime Rates Across Urban and Industrial Regions Propel Market Growth

Growing urbanization and the expansion of industrial areas are making global security issues worse. Video surveillance systems are definitely being invested in by businesses, towns, and neighborhood blocks to assist protect against damage, theft, unwanted access, or vandalism. The government and business sectors are forced to deploy various CCTV networks for continuous tracking due to rising crime rates and terrorist concerns. The implementation of surveillance technologies is being further stimulated by rising law enforcement efforts and expanding security awareness. As a result, CCTV systems are becoming a crucial component of public safety, asset protection, and emergency response in high-risk locations. The rising demand for sophisticated surveillance systems in smart cities, rising criminal activity, and expanding public safety awareness are all contributing factors to the U.S. market's expansion.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2024, the infrastructure segment held a commanding revenue share of around 22.10% in the CCTV Market owing to the wide-scale deployment of surveillance systems, specifically in public transport, airports, and critical facilities. During the forecast period of 2024-2032, the residential segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR growth of around 15.59%, driven by the growth in smart home adoption, increased safety awareness and low-price IP cameras entry.

By Application

The CCTV Market was dominated by Analogue Camera segment with revenue share of over 61.30% in 2024 due to low-cost solution for large scale deployments, ease of installation and high reliability of Analogue Camera segment on its deployment sites. IP Camera segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 14.84% during 2024-2032, as it allows high-resolution video, network connectivity, AI analytics, and remote monitoring.

By Technology

CMOS Technology segment led the CCTV Market with the highest revenue market share of about 85.40% in 2024 as it has better image quality, energy-efficiency, and low manufacturing cost ratio. CMOS Technology segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 14.22% over the forecast years 2024-2032 due to ongoing technological development and improved low-light performance.

By End-User

Government segment of CCTV Market held the largest share of around 25.10% in 2024, due to the need for comprehensive surveillance systems for public security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure. IT Sector segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of approximately 15.51% throughout the forecast period (2024-2032) due to rising concerns regarding computer network security, and growing need for secure and safe data centers.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific held a leading revenue share of approximately 46.10% in the CCTV Market, owing to increasing urbanization, broad industrialization, growing crime awareness, and government expenditure in public safety infrastructure.

North America is witnessing a surge in adoption due to the need for security against the rising incidences of theft and vandalism, coupled with the need for more advanced surveillance systems.

Recent News:

In July 2025 , the DS-2CD4324F-IZHS is a 2MP outdoor dome IP camera equipped with a built-in heater, ensuring reliable performance in extreme temperatures. Its 2.8-12mm motorized lens provides flexible focal length adjustments, making it suitable for various surveillance applications. The camera's advanced features enhance security monitoring in challenging environmental conditions.

, the DS-2CD4324F-IZHS is a 2MP outdoor dome IP camera equipped with a built-in heater, ensuring reliable performance in extreme temperatures. Its 2.8-12mm motorized lens provides flexible focal length adjustments, making it suitable for various surveillance applications. The camera's advanced features enhance security monitoring in challenging environmental conditions. In March 2024, the Dahua N45EJN2 is a 4MP enhanced night color network eyeball camera featuring AI analytics and IP67-rated outdoor durability. Its Enhanced Night Color technology ensures high-quality video even in low-light conditions, making it ideal for complex surveillance tasks. The camera's advanced features enhance security monitoring in challenging environments.

Exclusive Sections of the CCTV Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY TRANSITION INDEX – helps you evaluate the global shift from analog to IP-based CCTV systems and the rising share of AI-enabled and smart surveillance cameras, offering insights into modernization pace and adoption trends.

DATA STORAGE & RETENTION ANALYTICS – helps you understand the growing volume of video data generated per device, along with the adoption balance between cloud and on-premises storage and changing retention requirements across industries.

COST & PRICE COMPETITIVENESS SCORECARD – enables benchmarking of average selling prices by resolution tier, analyzing installation cost structures and annual price decline trends in high-definition CCTV systems.

PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess operational efficiency through MTBF values, average system downtime, and comparative energy consumption between traditional and solar-powered cameras.

DISTRIBUTION & CHANNEL INTELLIGENCE – provides insights into sales contributions from offline retail, online platforms, and government procurement channels, alongside installer network data of top brands.

SMART CONNECTIVITY & INTEGRATION RATE – identifies the growth in IoT-enabled CCTV systems integrated with smart homes, edge AI analytics, and smart city infrastructure, key indicators of technological convergence and future scalability.

