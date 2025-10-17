Blaqclouds Integrates Open-Source DeFi On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Infrastructure Across Ecosystem Including Apollo Wallet, ZEUSxPay and ShopWithCrypto.io

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced the integration of a powerful open-source DeFi on-ramp and off-ramp protocol across its entire ecosystem — including consumer-facing platforms ShopWithCrypto.io, ZEUSxPay.io, and the Apollo Wallet. This integration enables seamless conversion between fiat and crypto using widely adopted payment systems such as Cashapp, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut.

Seamless Onboarding and Offboarding via Familiar Payment Rails

Through this new embedded infrastructure:

ShopWithCrypto.io now supports on-ramp, allowing non-crypto native users to purchase digital assets using familiar payment apps.

now supports on-ramp, allowing non-crypto native users to purchase digital assets using familiar payment apps. ZEUSxPay.io enables off-ramp, so merchants can instantly convert crypto revenue into fiat and withdraw to preferred platforms.

enables off-ramp, so merchants can instantly convert crypto revenue into fiat and withdraw to preferred platforms. Apollo Wallet, Blaqclouds’ flagship Web3 wallet, now provides built-in on-ramp and off-ramp functionality, allowing users to move fluidly between fiat and digital assets without ever leaving the wallet interface.



DeFi-Powered, Open Architecture

This DeFi-Powered technology is managed by layers of smart contracts with real-time token bridging and swapping running on a private API architecture. The system is designed to enable:

Fiat on-ramps via Cashapp. PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut

via Cashapp. PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut Crypto-to-fiat off-ramps with near-instant settlement

with near-instant settlement Smart routing for currency exchange optimization

Built-in fraud monitoring, compliance rails, and secure APIs

Global currency support for diverse user and merchant bases



By embedding this infrastructure natively into Apollo Wallet and Blaqclouds applications, the company eliminates friction points associated with external exchanges and custodians.

Driving Real-World Utility

This strategic integration extends the Blaqclouds mission of driving real-world usability and mainstream adoption of crypto. It opens the door for:

Frictionless entry for Web2 users and crypto novices

for Web2 users and crypto novices Revenue conversion for merchants accepting supported tokens on ZEUSxPay.io

for merchants accepting supported tokens on ZEUSxPay.io A single wallet hub that supports full DeFi lifecycle: acquire → transact → off-ramp



“This revolutionary DeFi integration is a pivotal leap forward in our ecosystems development,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds. “We’ve eliminated the barriers between fiat and crypto without the need for centralized interference or managed 3rd parties. Whether you’re a first-time buyer on ShopWithCrypto, a business owner using ZEUSxPay, or a power user on Apollo Wallet, the transition between Web2 money and Web3 assets is now seamless, secure, and embedded. This is the evolution of digital finance in real life.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

