Wrap Launches Next-Generation Drone First Responder Interdiction Solution with a Focus on Non-Lethal Response

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety and unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") solutions, today unveiled the first known U.S. commercially available non-lethal drone first responder interdiction system, or Drone First Responder - X, DFR-X™ — a purpose-built payload that is designed to transform standard drones from passive observers into active, non-lethal public-safety tools. The new payload system integrates with third-party drone platforms with the aim of supporting local and federal law enforcement, and critical public safety missions in schools, communities, and public spaces. Wrap plans to begin taking pre-orders for the MERLIN-Interdictor on November 17, 2025.

We believe the MERLIN-Interdictor is an important upgrade from current "observation only" DFR platforms that only offer situational awareness by passively observing threats. The Wrap DFR-X system is intended to extend the “Drone as a First Responder” concept by adding a controlled, non-lethal physical intervention capability — based on Wrap’s BolaWrap technology — developed so that the drones can not only observe and communicate, but also deter, delay, and disrupt threatening behavior before officers arrive. The system features a six-cassette payload and an operator-controlled remote deployment system that utilizes a standard UART interface.

"The Wrap team has completed its internal Phase II testing and has demonstrated successful validation of MERLIN's electrical remote-deployment systems and believes it is now ready to move the MERLIN from R&D project to production," said Michael Brown, Vice President of Product at Wrap. "Our team has worked tirelessly to engineer a modular, drone-agnostic solution that leverages Wrap's proven non-lethal BolaWrap tether technology. With the MERLIN-Interdictor, we believe we are now positioned to introduce a functional interceptor and create a DFR-X market, allowing officers not just to watch, but to interdict and wrap!"

Wrap's launch of the MERLIN-Interdictor marks the Company's first UAS product solution for law enforcement, defense, and critical international markets.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for Wrap and introduces our first commercial product in the Company's newly defined DFR-X space," said Braden Frame, Chief Commercial Officer at Wrap. "The MERLIN-Interdictor is intended to evolve public safety from simply observing real-time threats to providing immediate opportunities to interdict and potentially save lives. We also believe that the MERLIN-Interdictor could be a powerful tool to save lives in remote-controlled UAS school safety programs, and we believe that MERLIN operations could be critical life-saving tools in dynamic urban SWAT operations."

Wrap's goal is to deliver agencies a reliable and responsible aerial interdiction tool that embodies the same safety and innovation principles that define our proven, non-lethal BolaWrap® platform.

The MERLIN-Interdictor product initiative aligns with Wrap's broader strategy to extend its tested non-lethal tether and cassette systems into new mission areas, including CUAS aerial defense and UAS public safety operations. With its Virginia facility serving as the main hub for production and integration, we believe Wrap is well-positioned to move Project MERLIN to production and complete a commercial rollout of advanced non-lethal systems across various markets.

“Public safety demands tools that reduce harm while enabling lawful, effective response,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “DFR-X is built around that principle — it’s meant to be used under clear operational policies, with trained personnel and strict safety protocols. Our goal is giving agencies another responsible option that improves outcomes for officers and communities.”

Key benefits and comparison

Availability & pre-orders

Pre-orders for the DFR-X payload are expected to open November 17, 2025. Wrap anticipates offering agencies onboarding packages that include training, policy support materials, and operational integration services. Interested agencies and technology partners can sign up today for updates and priority access at www.wrap.com/dfrx.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Wrap’s Project MERLIN-1 initiative and plans for commercialization, the results of Phase II testing, and expected outcomes therefrom and plans to expand into CUAS aerial defense and future UAS public safety missions. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com