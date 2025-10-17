BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq - HSII), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE - CMA), Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq - VECO), Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TRML)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq - HSII)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Heidrick & Struggles will be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Advent International (“Advent”) and Corvex Private Equity (“Corvex”) for $59.00 per share in cash, valuing the Company at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Heidrick & Struggles Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/heidrick-struggles-international-inc-nasdaq-hsii/.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE - CMA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Comerica will be acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq - FITB). Comerica’s stockholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share, representing $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third’s closing stock price on October 3, 2025. At close, Fifth Third shareholders will own approximately 73% and Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Comerica Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/comerica-incorporated-nyse-cma/.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq - VECO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Veeco will be acquired by Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq - ACLS). Veeco shareholders will receive 0.3575 Axcelis shares for each share of Veeco they own. At closing, Axcelis shareholders are expected to own approximately 58%, and Veeco shareholders are expected to own approximately 42%, of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Veeco Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/veeco-instruments-inc-nasdaq-veco/.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - TRML)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Tourmaline will be acquired by Novartis AG (“Novartis”) for $48.00 per share in cash at closing, or a total equity value of approximately $1.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Tourmaline Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tourmaline-bio-inc-nasdaq-trml/.

