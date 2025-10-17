LiquidTrust’s Protected Pay Named Silver Medalist in 2025 Datos Impact Awards in Commercial Banking & Payments

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datos Insights, the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries, has recognized LiquidTrust™, a B2B payments solutions provider that partners with financial institutions, platforms, and marketplaces to protect business transactions, as a Silver winner in the 2025 Datos Impact Awards in the Best Innovation for Product Development category for its flagship solution, Protected Pay.

Protected Pay, powered by LiquidTrust’s Micro Escrow™ technology, delivers milestone-based, condition-verified payments designed for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) engaging in cross-border trade. Launched in March 2025 and already live with a top 10 North American bank, the solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges for SMBs: how to safely pay international suppliers amid tariff volatility and global supply chain shifts.

“Winning a Datos Impact Award underscores how urgent it is to build trust directly into business payments,” said Saujin Yi, Founder & CEO of LiquidTrust. “Protected Pay gives fFIs and platforms a new way to protect SMB clients in global trade by combining built-in counterparty verification with milestone-based payments. We’re proud to see it recognized for driving the next wave of payments innovation.”

The Datos Impact Awards honor innovation achieved by financial institutions and technology providers leveraging technology to surpass industry standards. Winners will be formally recognized at the Commercial and Small Business Banking Forum in New York City on October 15, 2025.

About LiquidTrust

LiquidTrust provides B2B payment solutions that empower modern businesses to pursue new opportunities with confidence. Its flagship product, Protected Pay, powered by Micro Escrow™ technology, delivers instant protection for business payments, giving SMBs the same level of security once reserved for large enterprises. LiquidTrust partners with financial institutions, B2B platforms — such as supply chain networks and document management systems — and marketplaces for goods and services — to enable safer, simpler transactions both domestically and across 200+ countries. Backed by leading investors and trusted by financial institutions, LiquidTrust is setting a new standard for trust in everyday business payments. Visit www.liquidtrust.io to learn more.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights is the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries—both the financial services firms and the technology providers who serve them. In an era of rapid change, Datos Insights empowers firms across the financial services ecosystem to make high-stakes decisions with confidence and speed. Its distinctive combination of proprietary data, analytics, and deep practitioner expertise provides actionable insights that enable clients to accelerate critical initiatives, inspire decisive action, and de-risk strategic investments to achieve faster, bolder transformation. Visit datos-insights.com to learn more.

