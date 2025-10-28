LiquidTrust CEO to Speak at American Banker Small Business Banking Conference Following Marketplace Risk Appearance

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidTrust™, a B2B payments solutions provider that partners with banks, platforms, and marketplaces to protect business transactions, today announced that Founder and CEO Saujin Yi will speak at the upcoming American Banker Small Business Banking Conference on October 28, 2025, at 3:50 PM ET.

Yi’s appearance follows her recent session at the Marketplace Risk New York Conference, “From Badges to Balance Sheets: De-Risking the High-Value Transactions That Reputation Can't Protect,” where she joined Authentica CEO Michael Borg and Ritesize CEO Nishil Soni – both LiquidTrust partners – to discuss how platforms can move beyond reviews and badges by embedding structural trust into their payments with digital Micro Escrow™ technology.

At American Banker, Yi will join a leading banking partner and John Gardiner, Founder & Partner at B2Brazil, for the panel “Uncertain Times: Small Business Banking and Cross-Border Payments Amid Global Chaos.” The session will be moderated by Bailey Reutzel, journalist and Senior Director, Strategy and Content, Live Media, at American Banker.

The panel will explore how tariffs, fraud risks, and emerging payment technologies are reshaping cross-border banking for small businesses, and how financial institutions can help their clients navigate volatility while maintaining trust and stability in global trade.

“Trust is the missing infrastructure in B2B and cross-border payments,” said Yi. “By partnering with banks and marketplaces, we’re helping small businesses grow with confidence. It’s a privilege to share the stage with partners who share our commitment to building safer, more resilient payment systems.”

For more information on the conference, visit American Banker Small Business Banking.

About LiquidTrust

LiquidTrust provides B2B payment solutions that empower modern businesses to pursue new opportunities with confidence. Its flagship product, Protected Pay, powered by Micro Escrow™ technology, delivers instant protection for business payments, giving SMBs the same level of security once reserved for large enterprises. LiquidTrust partners with financial institutions, B2B platforms, and marketplaces — such as document management systems, supply chain platforms, and marketplaces for goods and services — to enable safer, simpler transactions both domestically and across 200+ countries. Backed by leading investors and trusted by financial institutions, LiquidTrust is setting a new standard for trust in everyday business payments. Visit www.liquidtrust.io to learn more.

