LiquidTrust Named Finalist for Best Cross-Border Payments Solution in the 2025 Paytech Awards USA

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidTrust™, a B2B payments solutions provider that partners with financial institutions, platforms, and marketplaces to protect business transactions, has been named a finalist in the 2025 PayTech Awards USA in the Best Cross-Border Payments Solution category. The honor follows the company’s recent Silver win in the 2025 Datos Impact Awards for Commercial Banking & Payments Innovation, marking another milestone in LiquidTrust’s rapid rise as a leader in secure, modern B2B payments.

The recognition comes as small and midsize businesses (SMBs) face growing pressure in global commerce — from tariff volatility to supplier diversification and rising fraud risk. Nearly half of U.S. SMBs report that fear of payment loss has discouraged them from expanding globally — an issue LiquidTrust is helping solve by embedding trust directly into every transaction.

The LiquidTrust platform, featuring Protected Pay powered by patent-pending Micro Escrow™ technology and Simple Pay, gives banks and platforms a modern way to offer secure cross-border payments to their business customers. It enables two seamless payment modes through one interface:

Simple Pay : fast, verified payments to over 200 countries with built-in counterparty verification.

: fast, verified payments to over 200 countries with built-in counterparty verification. Protected Pay: milestone-based, condition-verified payments that hold funds securely until all agreed terms are met.

Both modes are configurable, embeddable, and fully compliant, enabling banks and fintech platforms to deliver trusted, risk-managed cross-border payments without additional infrastructure or complexity.

“Being named a finalist for the PayTech Awards USA validates the impact LiquidTrust is having in modernizing commercial payments,” said Saujin Yi, Founder & CEO of LiquidTrust. “Cross-border payments have long been a source of risk and friction for small businesses. With Micro Escrow™, we’re giving banks and platforms a powerful new way to protect their clients’ capital while streamlining global trade.”

The winners of the 2025 PayTech Awards USA will be announced later this year.

About LiquidTrust

LiquidTrust provides B2B payment solutions that empower modern businesses to pursue new opportunities with confidence. Its flagship product, Protected Pay, powered by Micro Escrow™ technology, delivers instant protection for business payments, giving SMBs the same level of security once reserved for large enterprises. LiquidTrust partners with financial institutions, B2B platforms — such as document management systems, supply chain platforms, and marketplaces for goods and services — to enable safer, simpler transactions both domestically and across 200+ countries. Backed by leading investors and trusted by financial institutions, LiquidTrust is setting a new standard for trust in everyday business payments. Visit www.liquidtrust.io to learn more.

press@liquidtrust.io

Jacqueline Silva Kennedy

jacqueline@silvacommunications.com

+1 917-880-2464