LiquidTrust Brings Proven Payment Protection to Marketplaces and B2B Platforms

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning LiquidTrust™, a B2B payments solutions provider that protects business transactions, today announced the formal availability of its proven LiquidTrust platform – featuring Protected Pay with patent-pending Micro Escrow™ technology and Simple Pay – now purpose-built for marketplaces and B2B platforms.

Designed to help platforms lower costs, grow revenue, and offload compliance risk, the LiquidTrust platform makes it easy for companies such as document-management systems, supply-chain platforms, and marketplaces for goods and services to embed configurable payment and escrow flows directly into their environments. The result: a faster, simpler launch without the heavy engineering lift traditionally required to build secure payment infrastructure.

The timing comes as global trade faces renewed tariff pressures and rising cross-border risks. For platforms facilitating B2B transactions, the need to balance speed, security, and compliance has never been more critical. LiquidTrust bridges that gap by delivering structural trust at the transaction level, protecting both sides of the deal while helping platforms scale safely amid ongoing market volatility.

The LiquidTrust platform offers two ways to move money safely and efficiently. Its Protected Pay mode, powered by proprietary Micro Escrow™ technology, secures high-value or first-time transactions by holding funds until verified conditions – such as shipment, delivery, or document upload – are met. For trusted or recurring transactions, Simple Pay provides fast, verified payments to more than 200 countries, ensuring speed and reliability without sacrificing oversight. Together, the two payment modes give platforms complete control over how funds move, enabling flexible protection and instant visibility in every transaction.

With a single, all-in 1% fee, platforms gain access to:

Flexible, easy-to-launch payment flows tailored to their use cases

Built-in compliance, including KYC/KYB, AML, transaction monitoring, and subledgering

SOC 2 certification and secure infrastructure powered by J.P. Morgan's global treasury and payment rails

New revenue opportunities, including monetized protection features or payment fees

“Most platforms focus on the matchmaking, but solving the complexities of what happens after the sale or match is both a risk and an opportunity,” said Saujin Yi, Founder & CEO of LiquidTrust. “LiquidTrust helps them close the loop by turning trust into a growth lever, enabling platforms to increase transaction volume, reduce disputes, and strengthen user confidence. By embedding structural trust directly into payments, platforms can transform what was once a compliance burden into a competitive advantage. In a time of tariffs and uncertainty, trust is the foundation that keeps commerce moving.”

