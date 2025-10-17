More than eight in 10 Canadians Support a “Buy Canadian” Mandate Requiring Government Advertising Spending to Support Canadian-Owned Media Companies and Platforms

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than eight in 10 (83%) Canadians support (42% strongly /41% somewhat) the federal government bringing in a “Buy Canadian” rule that requires most of its advertising spending to go to Canadian-owned media companies and platforms, according to a new Ipsos study conducted for the Toronto Star.

Canada's federal government does not currently have a buy Canadian rule for its advertising. Instead, the federal government, its agencies and Crown corporations spend more than an estimated $100 million a year on advertising with U.S.-owned tech companies like Facebook, Instagram, Google, X, and YouTube.

Support for this concept is approaching a national consensus, with strong support found coast to coast and across generations:

Support is approaching nine in ten in Atlantic Canada (89%) and Alberta (88%), with at least eight in supporting this policy in British Columbia (85%), Ontario (82%), Quebec (80%) and Saskatchewan and Manitoba (79%).

Across the generations, Boomers (90%) exhibit the strongest support, followed by Gen X (80%), Millennials (80%) and Gen Z (79%).

Some provincial governments, like Ontario, have a “Buy Canadian” rule that says that at least 25% of government advertising must be with Canadian media. Reflecting on this, nine in ten (88%) Canadians support (51% strongly/37% somewhat) this rule, rising to 90% support in Ontario itself.

Such strong support for a “Buy Canadian” mandate is being driven by geopolitical factors, most notably Canada’s dispute with the United States and President Donald Trump. Considering this, most (85%) Canadians agree (61% strongly/24% somewhat) that given the current tensions with the United States and the actions of the Trump administration, it is more important than ever for Canada to have a strong and independent news media that tells Canada’s story to Canadians. Once again, support is strong across the generations and regions of Canada, particularly among Boomers (93%) and in BC (90%), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (90%) and Ontario (88%).

Darrell Bricker, Global CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, who conducted the study for The Toronto Star, said: “You don’t often see this level of consensus in Canadian public opinion. But when it comes to defending our sovereignty, Canadians want their government to back Canadian-owned media with its advertising dollars.”

Jordan Bitove, Publisher of the Toronto Star and Owner of Torstar Corporation, said: “The federal government shouldn't be sending the majority of its advertising dollars to Silicon Valley. The new Buy Canadian policy is an opportunity for the federal government to listen to the public and work with Canadian-owned and operated media organizations to reach Canadians.”

About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of the Toronto Star from October 10th to 14th, 2025. A total of n = 1002 Canadians aged 18+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos I-Say panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The survey has a credibility interval of +/- 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 18+ been surveyed.

