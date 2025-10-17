Renewal Fuels, Inc. Announces Comprehensive Corporate Reset and Strategic Growth Initiative

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) ("Renewal Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive corporate restructuring that has positioned the Company for accelerated growth in strategic emerging technology sectors. The Company has achieved full compliance with all OTC Markets reporting requirements and has implemented significant governance and capital structure improvements.

Corporate Reset Delivers Clean Foundation for Growth

Following an extensive multi-quarter initiative, Renewal Fuels has completed a transformational restructuring that includes:

Full OTC Markets Compliance: The Company is now current with all historical reporting obligations and public disclosure requirements

The Company is now current with all historical reporting obligations and public disclosure requirements Debt Capital Structure: The Company maintains zero toxic debt financing, providing operational flexibility and shareholder protection

The Company maintains zero toxic debt financing, providing operational flexibility and shareholder protection Governance Enhancement: Updated corporate records, reinstated filings, and strengthened internal controls and systems

Updated corporate records, reinstated filings, and strengthened internal controls and systems Share Structure Optimization: Cancellation process underway for approximately 1.683 billion shares, which upon completion will reduce the total issued and outstanding share count to approximately 1.115 billion shares

"This restructuring represents a fundamental reset that provides Renewal Fuels with the clean corporate foundation necessary to pursue transformational growth opportunities," said Richard Hawkins, President and CEO of Renewal Fuels. "We have methodically addressed legacy issues, strengthened our governance framework, and positioned the Company to execute on our strategic vision. Our shareholders now benefit from a streamlined capital structure and enhanced transparency."

Strategic Acquisition Pipeline Targets High-Growth Sectors

With its corporate house in order, Renewal Fuels is actively pursuing three different strategic acquisition opportunities that align with current growth trends in clean energy and critical minerals:

U.S.-Based Rare Mineral Mining Operation: Targeting exposure to critical minerals essential for energy transition, defense applications, and advanced manufacturing AI-Integrated Battery and Energy Storage Platform: Evaluating a potential reverse merger with an innovative energy storage business focused on AI-optimized infrastructure solutions for next-generation power management Clean Energy Infrastructure Technology Company: Letter of intent pending with a company possessing proprietary power generation capabilities and near-term commercial deployment potential



These acquisition targets represent the Company's strategic focus on sectors experiencing robust demand fundamentals, favorable regulatory tailwinds, and significant infrastructure investment. Management is also evaluating a corporate crypto treasury strategy designed to generate accretive returns on deployed capital, providing an additional avenue for organic asset growth while preserving shareholder value through disciplined treasury management. This approach would position the Company to potentially benefit from what management believes may be exponential growth in certain cryptocurrencies, creating additional upside optionality for shareholders.

Path to Enhanced Reporting and National Exchange Listing

To support increased institutional access and capital markets optionality, Renewal Fuels is planning on engaging an independent PCAOB-registered audit firm to prepare two years of audited financial statements. This milestone will enable:

Broader participation in capital markets activities

Enhanced credibility with institutional and sophisticated investors

Foundation for potential SEC registration as a fully reporting company

Long-term pathway to national exchange uplisting (NASDAQ or NYSE)

"Our goal is not simply to complete acquisitions, but to build a premier publicly traded company with best-in-class governance, reporting standards, and market access," continued Hawkins. "By pursuing full SEC reporting status and eventual uplisting to a national exchange, we will create sustainable long-term value and provide our shareholders with enhanced liquidity and institutional-quality disclosure."

Share Cancellation Process Underway to Enhance Shareholder Value

As part of the comprehensive restructuring, the Board of Directors conducted a thorough review of historical corporate actions and determined that certain prior agreements were invalid. The Board has formally resolved to rescind these agreements and the related share issuances.

The Company is currently in the process of cancelling approximately 1.683 billion shares of common stock. The related shares have been placed on administrative hold by the Company's transfer agent pending final cancellation. Upon completion of this process, the revised issued and outstanding share count will be approximately 1.115 billion shares.

This substantial share reduction should enhance per-share economics and demonstrates management's commitment to protecting shareholder interests and maintaining rigorous corporate governance standards.

MicroCap Advisors Integration Provides Strategic Capabilities

MicroCap Advisors, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, remains a core strategic asset and has provided critical support throughout the Company's restructuring process. MicroCap Advisors' advisory capabilities and market expertise position Renewal Fuels to identify, evaluate, and integrate high-quality acquisition targets as the Company executes its growth strategy.

"We deeply appreciate the patience and continued support of our shareholders as we have methodically worked to restore full compliance, settle debts, resolve legacy matters, and reestablish a clean corporate foundation," said Hawkins. "This has included updating corporate records, reinstating filings, and preparing internal systems to support forward growth. The transformation we have achieved over the past year positions Renewal Fuels at an inflection point. We now possess a clean capital structure, robust governance framework, and strategic acquisition pipeline that can deliver substantial long-term value."

"As we advance our acquisition discussions and move toward audited financial statements and enhanced reporting, we are committed to increasing transparency and shareholder engagement," continued Hawkins. "Management plans to provide regular updates as we progress through these important initiatives. Our shareholders deserve clear communication as value creation milestones are achieved, and we intend to maintain open dialogue throughout our growth phase."

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a growth-oriented corporation focused on restructuring legacy corporate assets and pursuing strategic acquisitions in emerging and disruptive technology sectors. The Company is actively evaluating opportunities across rare mineral mining, advanced battery and energy storage technologies, and clean infrastructure solutions. With a debt-free capital structure, full OTC Markets compliance, updated governance standing, and forward-looking leadership, Renewal Fuels is positioning itself for growth through disciplined execution and long-term value creation. The Company currently owns and is developing its wholly owned subsidiary, MicroCap Advisors, which provides strategic advisory and corporate development capabilities. For more information, visit www.renewalfuels.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the mining, energy storage, and infrastructure sectors; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Hawkins

President and CEO

Renewal Fuels, Inc.

renewalfuels@gmail.com