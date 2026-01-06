Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Releases Independent Harbinger Research Report Evaluating Kepler Fusion’s Texatron™ Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. (“Kepler”), today announced the publication and availability of independent research coverage by Harbinger Research evaluating Kepler’s proprietary Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform, commercialization strategy, and long-term deployment roadmap.

“This independent research coverage represents an important milestone for Kepler as we continue to build institutional awareness and third-party validation around our technology and commercial model,” said Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies. “The report reflects the progress we’ve made toward developing a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform designed for real-world deployment rather than experimental demonstration.”

The Harbinger Research report provides an independent, third-party assessment of Kepler’s fusion architecture, intellectual property portfolio, and Power-as-a-Service commercialization strategy. The analysis addresses Kepler’s modular, distributed approach to fusion energy deployment and evaluates the Company’s positioning within industrial, data center, defense, critical infrastructure, and grid-constrained energy markets. The report further distinguishes Kepler’s platform from fusion programs that remain primarily research-oriented, highlighting the Company’s focus on infrastructure-grade deployment, long-duration baseload power delivery, and recurring revenue generation through long-term contractual arrangements.

The full Harbinger Research report is available here: HARBRINGER RESEARCH REPORT

In parallel with the publication of the research coverage, the Company provided an update on several ongoing corporate initiatives. Renewal Fuels is in the process of completing an independent valuation of Kepler’s intellectual property and operating assets prepared by a firm led by Chartered Financial Analysts. This valuation is intended to support consolidated financial reporting and broader capital markets initiatives, and upon completion, the Company expects to provide additional disclosure through appropriate regulatory filings.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects to advance a number of key initiatives, including continued progress toward completion of its audit process and the filing of a Form 10. The Company also anticipates ongoing intellectual property development activity, including multiple patent filings related to Kepler’s fusion platform and supporting systems, as well as updates on the status of pending commercial contracts as milestones are achieved.

As previously disclosed, the Company continues to advance its planned corporate transition, including the redomiciling of the Company from Delaware to Texas, preparation for a corporate name change to American Fusion, and a corresponding trading symbol change, subject to applicable approvals. Renewal Fuels is also undertaking a comprehensive website and social media refresh and organizational development process, including the identification of additional executive and board-level talent to support the Company’s next phase of growth. Collectively, these initiatives are intended to strengthen the Company’s regulatory posture, operational readiness, and capital markets profile as it executes on its long-term strategy.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, restoring a clean governance and capital structure and achieving full OTC Markets compliance. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions and platform development initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-scale deployment. The Company’s Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity through distributed deployment and long-term contracted arrangements.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

