Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Appoints Fabrice David as Independent Director

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Fabrice David as an Independent Director of the Company, effective February 23, 2026.

Mr. David is an independent scientific researcher, inventor, and strategic advisor with more than two decades of experience spanning fusion-related energy science, advanced nuclear phenomena, propulsion systems, and applied biotechnology. He has authored or co-authored more than 130 scientific publications and holds numerous patents across advanced energy systems, nuclear science, and experimental physics.

Throughout his career, Mr. David has maintained sustained engagement in fusion-adjacent research, including participation in leading international conferences focused on fusion energy, low-energy nuclear reactions, plasma-based systems, and advanced energy conversion. His work reflects a long-term focus on non-conventional fusion pathways, experimental validation, and intellectual property development, aligning closely with American Fusion’s strategic direction.

Mr. David previously served as a Partner and Board Member of DEUO Dynamics in the United Kingdom, where he contributed to governance and strategic oversight of advanced fusion and cold-fusion research initiatives. In that role, he supported research evaluation, intellectual property development, international scientific collaboration, and commercialization pathways — experience directly relevant to fusion enterprises navigating the transition from advanced research to infrastructure-scale deployment.

In addition to his work in fusion-adjacent science, Mr. David founded and operated a photovoltaic solar distribution business, providing firsthand exposure to clean-energy commercialization, deployment logistics, and market adoption dynamics. His background spans both frontier research and applied energy markets, offering a balanced perspective on long-horizon innovation and practical energy infrastructure development.

As an Independent Director, Mr. David will provide scientific and technical oversight, insight into intellectual property strategy, and independent judgment supporting disciplined governance as the Company advances its Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform toward commercial deployment.

“Fabrice brings deep scientific credibility and long-standing engagement in fusion-related research,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies. “His experience across experimental validation, intellectual property development, and international scientific collaboration strengthens our Board as we continue building a scalable fusion energy platform.”

Richard Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., added, “Independent scientific oversight is critical as we advance toward commercialization. Fabrice’s background reflects decades of disciplined research and intellectual rigor across fusion-adjacent systems and advanced energy technologies. His perspective supports our commitment to long-term value creation, strong governance, and responsible innovation.”

The Company continues to advance additional patent filings supporting the Texatron™ platform. In parallel, the Company remains focused on its regulatory initiatives, including preparation of its Form 10 registration statement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which is now substantially complete. The Company is in the process of obtaining the required EDGAR access codes in order to file the Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to file next week. The PCAOB audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is nearing completion, with only one remaining audit item outstanding prior to finalization. The Company is continuing to progress its pending corporate action with FINRA related to its transition to American Fusion.

For additional background on Mr. David’s scientific publications and research activity, please visit his ResearchGate profile at: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Fabrice-David-3

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

