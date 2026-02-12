Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Appoints Dwight Cartwright as Chief Operating Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” “American Fusion” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Dwight Cartwright as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cartwright will also serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Cartwright brings extensive senior leadership experience across operations, manufacturing, infrastructure development, and complex technology-driven organizations. His career spans large-scale operational environments where disciplined execution, safety, quality control, and capital efficiency were critical to success. He has led multidisciplinary teams responsible for facility buildouts, production readiness, logistics coordination, and operational scaling in regulated and mission-critical settings.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Cartwright will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, operational planning, manufacturing and supply chain readiness, infrastructure development, safety and quality systems, and organizational execution as the Company advances the Texatron™ fusion platform toward commercial deployment. His role is expected to be central to translating engineering progress into repeatable, scalable operational execution.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented, “I have worked closely with Dwight and have seen firsthand the depth of his operational judgment and execution discipline. He understands how to build organizations that can support complex technology programs at scale. As we move beyond development and toward deployment, Dwight’s experience will be invaluable in ensuring that our operational foundation matches the ambition of our technology.”

Richard Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., added, “Dwight’s appointment reflects our focus on execution and accountability. His background in leading complex operations, managing risk, and building durable systems strengthens our leadership team at a critical stage. He brings the kind of operational rigor required to support American Fusion’s long-term objectives.”

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.