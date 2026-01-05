Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) and Kepler Fusion Technologies Provide Strategic Update on Commercial Fusion Platform and Public Company Readiness

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. (“Kepler”), today provided a strategic update on Kepler’s aneutronic fusion technology platform, commercialization strategy, and public-company readiness initiatives following the completion of their previously announced reverse merger transaction.

“Kepler was founded to translate advanced fusion science into commercially viable energy infrastructure,” said Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies. “Our focus has always been on building a scalable platform designed for real-world deployment, disciplined growth, and long-term value creation. Operating within a public-company structure supports that mission by strengthening governance, expanding strategic flexibility, and enabling continued progress across our technology and commercialization roadmap.”

Commercial Fusion Platform Overview

Kepler is developing the Texatron™ platform, a compact, aneutronic fusion system designed for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-scale applications. The Texatron™ architecture is based on a proprietary fast-pulsed torsatron magnetic confinement approach utilizing a deuterium–helium-3 fuel orientation. This design is intended to enable direct electricity generation without intermediate steam cycles, supporting a compact and modular form factor suitable for distributed deployment.

The Company’s development strategy is focused on building a deployable energy infrastructure asset rather than an experimental physics demonstration. Kepler’s systems are designed to support continuous baseload electricity delivery for use cases including data centers, industrial facilities, defense installations, and grid-constrained environments.

Power-as-a-Service Commercial Model

Kepler’s commercialization strategy centers on a Power-as-a-Service model under which the Company intends to retain ownership of Texatron™ units and sell electricity to end users under long-term power purchase agreements. This approach is designed to align infrastructure deployment with recurring revenue generation while allowing for fleet-based scaling over time. Indicative pricing assumptions referenced in internal modeling are intended to position the platform competitively within the broader baseload energy market, subject to continued development progress, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

Technology Differentiation and Intellectual Property

Kepler’s aneutronic fusion approach differs materially from other fusion development efforts that remain focused on large-scale experimental systems or centralized reactor concepts. The Texatron™ platform is designed for distributed deployment and operational flexibility, with a technical architecture optimized for modular installation rather than utility-scale plant construction.

Kepler maintains a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio covering reaction chamber geometry, magnetic confinement systems, energy-conversion architecture, and integrated control and containment technologies. The Company intends to continue expanding its intellectual property position as development and validation efforts progress.

Public Company Readiness and Strategic Initiatives

In parallel with technology development, Kepler has undertaken a number of initiatives intended to support public-company readiness and long-term strategic flexibility. These initiatives include engagement with independent advisors to evaluate the Company’s intellectual property and operating assets, ongoing efforts to enhance financial reporting and governance processes, and evaluation of potential strategic and capital markets opportunities over time.

The Company is also evaluating longer-term strategic considerations related to corporate structure, geographic alignment, and market access as part of its broader effort to build a durable public-company platform. Any such initiatives remain subject to applicable approvals, regulatory requirements, and market conditions.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, restoring a clean governance and capital structure and achieving full OTC Markets compliance. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions and platform development initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-scale deployment. The Company’s Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity through distributed deployment and long-term contracted arrangements.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

