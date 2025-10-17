Mountain America Credit Union Named 2026’s Top Credit Union in the Nation for Innovation by Money.com

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced today its recognition by Money.com as the Top Credit Union in the Nation for Innovation for 2026. This honor highlights Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to advancing member experience through technology, forward-thinking solutions, and a member-first approach.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This latest recognition marks the third national ranking by Money.com since 2023, with Mountain America previously earning top honors for Best Membership Perks, Best High-Yield Money Market, and Best Rewards Checking for Seniors.

“We are honored to be recognized by Money.com as the top credit union for innovation,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “At Mountain America, innovation is more than technology—it’s about finding meaningful ways to empower our members and improve their financial lives. This recognition reflects the dedication and creativity of our entire team, who are continually working to deliver solutions that make banking easier, smarter, and more personal.”

Money.com’s 2026 rankings evaluated the 20 largest credit unions in the United States, as determined by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), using a comprehensive methodology that emphasized innovation in member services, digital accessibility, and unique product offerings.

Key factors considered included the adoption of emerging technologies, online and mobile functionality, digital security, member engagement initiatives, and access to financial tools that promote financial wellness and convenience.

“This recognition is a testament to Mountain America’s commitment to progress,” Nielsen added. “From advanced digital banking tools to personalized financial guidance, our focus remains on helping members achieve their dreams, no matter where they are on their financial journey.”

Mountain America continues to lead the financial industry with cutting-edge offerings such as zero-cost telehealth services, mobile phone protection, identity monitoring, and customizable MyStyle Checking* accounts that provide meaningful, everyday value to members.

As one of the nation’s most respected credit unions, Mountain America Credit Union remains dedicated to its mission of guiding members toward financial success through education, innovation, and care.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union go to www.macu.com.