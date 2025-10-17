Koryx Announces Results of Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) (NSX: KYX) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 15, 2025 to approve the transfer of the Company's registered office and place of central administration to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with continuation of the Company's legal personality as a public limited company (société anonyme) under the name Koryx Copper S.A. and, consequently, change of the nationality of the Company (the "Continuation"), as well as certain ancillary resolutions (collectively, the "Resolutions"). A total of 51,606,515 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 53.75% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting.

Each of the Resolutions put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular dated August 29, 2025, as amended by the Company's press release dated October 7, 2025, was duly approved by the shareholders, as detailed in the voting results below:

Approval of the Continuation Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932 99.999% 583 0.001% Acknowledgement of the composition of the share capital Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 47,699,262 92.43% 3,907,253 7.57% Approval of the Company's financial year and full restatement of the Company's Articles of Association Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932 99.999% 583 0.001% Approval of the Company's new registered office and place of central administration in Luxembourg Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932 99.999% 583 0.001% Confirmation of the current directors Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932

99.999% 583 0.001% Fixing the number of directors Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932

99.999% 583 0.001% Appointment of new Luxembourg resident director – Tarik El Hanch Votes For % of Voted Votes Withheld % of Voted 51,606,412

99.999% 103 0.001% Appointment of new Luxembourg resident director – Cristina Lara Votes For % of Voted Votes Withheld % of Voted 51,606,412

99.999% 103 0.001% Appointment of statutory auditor in Luxembourg Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 51,605,932

99.999% 583 0.001%

Further to its press release dated October 7, 2025, the Continuation will become effective on the later of (i) the day on which authorization of the Registrar of Companies under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BC Registrar") is obtained; and (ii) the day after the Luxembourg notary signs the notarial deed recording the Resolutions.

The Company will issue a further press release to confirm the effective date of the Continuation.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970's with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

The Haib Copper Project has a current mineral resource of 511Mt @ 0.33% Cu and 51 ppm Mo for 1,668kt of contained copper and 25.9 kt contained molybdenum in the Indicated category and 308.9Mt @ 0.31% Cu and 40 ppm Mo for 949kt of contained copper and 12.4 kt contained molybdenum in the Inferred category (0.15% Cu cut-off), as described more particularly in the current Technical Report which is publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Additional details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the Company's current Technical Report which comprises its PEA titled, "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective September 4, 2025 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Heye Daun"

President, CEO and Director

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

jbecker@koryxcopper.com

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Continuation, the Company's ability to complete the Continuation, the timing for completing the Continuation, the Company's ability to obtain the approval of the BC Registrar, and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.