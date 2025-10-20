Power Module Packaging Market Size to Grow USD 5.29 Billion by 2032; Surging Demand for efficient Solutions in EVs Boost Market Expansion | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Module Packaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Power Module Packaging Market size was valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.66% during 2025-2032.”

Increasing Power Requirements Boost the Demand for Power Module Packaging Globally

Due to the growing power requirements require enhanced thermal management and smaller size, there is a great demand for highly efficient and compact power modules due to the growing use of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. In order to increase performance and dependability, manufacturers are concentrating on cutting-edge packaging solutions and utilizing wide-bandgap materials, such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride. Growing energy and power demands spur innovation in packaging technology, which in turn encourages shrinking, improved heat dissipation, and increased system efficiency. This cause-and-effect dynamic supports market expansion in the high-performance computing, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices

Nexperia

Infineon Technologies

Broadcom

Vishay Intertechnology

ON Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi

Texas Instruments

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

Amkor Technology

Kyocera

Semikron

ROHM Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

Power Module Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.66% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(Integrated Power Modules, Discrete Power Modules and Hybrid Power Modules)

• By Material(Silicon, Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride)

• By Power Rating(Low Power, Medium Power and High Power)

• By Application(Renewable Energy Systems, Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics and Industrial Automation)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Integrated Power Modules led the market with a share of 47%, reflecting their widespread adoption across automotive, industrial, and high-performance applications. Hybrid Power Modules are experiencing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.17%, driven by rising demand for compact, high-efficiency solutions and increasing integration of advanced materials and innovative packaging technologies.

By Material

Silicon dominates the Power Module Packaging market with a share of 67%, reflecting its widespread use across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. Gallium nitride is experiencing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.24%, driven by rising demand for high-efficiency, high-density, and compact power modules and increasing adoption of advanced wide-bandgap materials and innovative packaging technologies.

By Power Rating

Medium power modules lead the Power Module Packaging market holding a share of 39%, reflecting their extensive use across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. High power modules are registering the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.38%, driven by increasing demand for higher output, efficient thermal management, and compact designs in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-performance computing.

By Application

Consumer electronics lead the Power Module Packaging market holding a share of around 29%, reflecting their widespread use in compact, high-performance devices. Renewable energy systems are growing the fastest with a CAGR of 12.47%, driven by increasing demand for efficient, high-density power modules in solar, wind, and other clean energy applications.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the Power Module Packaging Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, driven by rapid industrialization, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Power Module Packaging Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 11.37%, This growth is driven by increasing adoption of electric vehicles, expansion of renewable energy projects, and rising demand for high-efficiency power modules in industrial and high-performance computing applications.

Recent News:

In June 2024 , STMicroelectronics announced a new high-volume 200mm silicon carbide manufacturing campus in Catania, Italy, integrating wafer fabrication, device production, and module packaging to support automotive, industrial, and cloud infrastructure applications and expand global SiC capacity.

, STMicroelectronics announced a new high-volume 200mm silicon carbide manufacturing campus in Catania, Italy, integrating wafer fabrication, device production, and module packaging to support automotive, industrial, and cloud infrastructure applications and expand global SiC capacity. In January 2024, Mitsubishi Electric announced six new J3-Series SiC and Si power modules for xEV inverters, featuring compact, high-efficiency designs that reduce power loss, support inverter downsizing, and enhance reliability for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with samples available from March 25 and global exhibition showcases planned.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Module Packaging Market Report (The USPs):

THERMAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate percentage improvements in thermal resistance, power density, and reliability achieved through advanced module packaging technologies.

– helps you evaluate percentage improvements in thermal resistance, power density, and reliability achieved through advanced module packaging technologies. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you track the integration of wide bandgap materials such as SiC and GaN, growth in 3D and double-sided cooling designs, and miniaturization trends in EV and industrial power electronics.

– helps you track the integration of wide bandgap materials such as SiC and GaN, growth in 3D and double-sided cooling designs, and miniaturization trends in EV and industrial power electronics. COST & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you understand system-level cost reductions, payback periods for high-performance packaging adoption, and the strategic balance between cost-optimized and performance-focused solutions.

– helps you understand system-level cost reductions, payback periods for high-performance packaging adoption, and the strategic balance between cost-optimized and performance-focused solutions. RELIABILITY & LIFECYCLE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess average module lifespan, failure rate reductions enabled by improved thermal management, and compliance with accelerated stress-testing standards.

– helps you assess average module lifespan, failure rate reductions enabled by improved thermal management, and compliance with accelerated stress-testing standards. ADVANCED PACKAGING INNOVATION INDEX – helps you identify leading advancements in material science, thermal architecture, and structural design that enhance efficiency and extend module durability across applications.

