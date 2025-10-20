Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 13 October 2025 – 17 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 42:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|29,400,521
|16.70
|491,032,241
|13 October 2025
|160,000
|18.08
|2,892,800
|14 October 2025
|160,000
|18.15
|2,904,000
|15 October 2025
|160,000
|18.26
|2,921,600
|16 October 2025
|160,000
|17.95
|2,872,000
|17 October 2025
|160,000
|17.87
|2,859,200
|Total, week number 42
|800,000
|18.06
|14,449,600
|Accumulated under the program
|30,200,521
|16.74
|505,481,841
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 34,446,217 own shares corresponding to 2.37 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
