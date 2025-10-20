Brown & Brown, Inc. names Chief Operating Officer Steve Hearn president of Retail segment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) announced today that Steve Hearn has been named president of the Retail segment, while continuing his role as chief operating officer.

His appointment is a strategic decision to ensure business continuity at this exciting stage of our growth journey.

“Steve is an ideal choice to execute our playbook that is designed to drive excellence, scale and market-leading position. With his impressive 35-year track record, reputation within the industry and current operational focus, he is uniquely qualified to lead the retail business going forward and serve as a driving force for U.S. and international growth. His continued leadership will enable us to unlock new opportunities, foster greater innovation and increased teammate collaboration, as well as steward the ongoing integration of Accession Risk Management Group,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.

In addition to his current responsibilities overseeing our global operations, Hearn, together with the recently enhanced Retail senior leadership team, will guide Brown & Brown’s efforts to expand and optimize its global Retail platform, delivering world-class solutions and enhanced enterprise-wide capabilities that create value for customers, carrier partners and shareholders, as well as opportunities for teammates.

To support our global footprint and Retail operations, Steve will split his time between the UK and the broader European market (based in London) and the United States (based at our headquarters campus), with initial plans underway for a full relocation to Daytona Beach, Florida, following approvals for required work visas.

Barrett Brown, the previous president of the Retail segment, is taking a personal leave of absence.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770