Enzo Villani, Chief Investment Officer of AlphaTON Capital, to Speak at the Vatican’s 10th Anniversary World Changers Summit

Vatican City, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Villani, Chief Investment Officer of AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON), has been invited to speak at the 10th Anniversary of the IASC World Changers Summit, held at the historic Casina Pio IV within Vatican City, home of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. This prestigious gathering brings together global thought leaders, scientists, philosophers, innovators, and humanitarians dedicated to advancing ethics, innovation, and unity across disciplines and nations.

As part of the Summit’s select group of “World Changers”, Villani will deliver a 10-minute address focused on the intersection of ethics, innovation, and digital transformation, reflecting his two-decade career leading initiatives at the crossroads of finance, blockchain technology, and global impact.

“It is an incredible honor to speak at the Vatican among those who are shaping the future of humanity,” said Villani. “The convergence of ethics, technology, and purpose-driven innovation is essential to creating systems that benefit all people — not just the few. That is the challenge and the opportunity before us.”

The World Changers Summit, organized by the International Academy of Social Sciences and Cooperation (IASC), is dedicated to fostering ethical innovation, cooperation across nations and faiths, and the advancement of human well-being. Previous participants have included Nobel Laureates and global leaders who have made significant contributions to science, culture, and peace.

The Casina Pio IV, established in 1603, has hosted visionaries such as Galileo Galilei, Albert Einstein, and Pope John Paul II. Continuing this legacy, the Summit’s 10th anniversary aims to inspire dialogue between science, ethics, technology, spirituality, and humanity — themes central to Villani’s work and worldview.

Villani’s presentation will emphasize practical insights and a forward-looking vision for how responsible innovation and decentralized technologies can drive human progress, social inclusion, and ethical governance on a global scale.

The World Changers Summit 2025 underscores a shared commitment to unity, sustainability, and ethical leadership in shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

About the IASC World Changers Summit

The International Academy of Social Sciences and Cooperation (IASC) hosts the World Changers Summit annually to convene distinguished leaders from science, culture, business, and ethics. Its mission is to promote unity among disciplines, ethical innovation, and the advancement of humanity through dialogue and shared responsibility. For more information, visit www.wcsiasc.org or www.iascoop.org.

About Enzo Villani

Enzo Villani is the Chief Investment Officer of AlphaTON Capital, a digital-asset treasury company advancing the Telegram Open Network (TON) ecosystem. A global strategist, entrepreneur, and investor, Villani has built and led innovation-focused financial institutions, exchanges, and venture initiatives bridging traditional finance and emerging technologies. His work is guided by a lifelong commitment to integrity, collaboration, and transformative progress.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

