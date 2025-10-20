Robotics Market Size to Hit USD 200.87 Billion by 2032, Rising Adoption of Automation in Different Industries Boost Market Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The global Robotics Market S ize was valued at USD 63.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 200.87 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.59% over 2025-2032.”

Increasing Adoption of Robotics Across Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors to Boost Market Growth Globally

The need for increased productivity, accuracy, and efficient operations has been fueled by the growth of robotics in industry and manufacturing. It creates the conditions for ongoing production cycles while removing labor and human error. Procedure Assembling, welding, packing, and inspecting are all done with robotics. The growing need for complete Industry 4.0 integration and smart factories is another factor driving adoption. Growing government and private sector investments in robotic solutions to boost competitive advantages and run more efficiently to satisfy the expanding market demand are the main drivers of the robotics market. Due to the growing industrial automation, pro-robotics government legislation, and rising demand in the manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics sectors, the United States leads the world in the robotics market.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Comau S.p.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Universal Robots A/S

Denso Corporation

Epson Robots

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Omron Corporation

Boston Dynamics

Adept Technology Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Staubli International AG

Hyundai Robotics

Siemens AG

SoftBank Robotics

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 63.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 200.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.59% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Humanoids Robots, Delta Robots and SCARA Robots)

• By Application (Entertainment, Logistics, Manufacturing Production, Material Handling and Medical Devices)

• By Technology (AI-powered Robots, Autonomous Robots, IoT Robots, Remote Controlled Robots and Others)

• By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2024, hardware segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment in the Robotics Market, accounting for over 58.60% share due to its necessity in sensors, actuators, controllers, and mechanical systems involved in robotics. The software segment is projected to fastest CAGR of 17.08% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to the AI-based algorithms, analytics, and cloud computing used in producing robots.

By Product Type

In 2024, Articulated Robots held the largest revenue share in the Robotics Market at around 34.90% due to their flexibility in design, range of motion and adaptability in all industrial applications such as assembly, welding, and material handling. The Humanoids Robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 21.33% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 due to increasing applications of humanoid robots in healthcare, research, and service sectors.

By Application

Material Handling segment held the top position, with the largest revenue share, 27.10 %, in 2024 as robots are critical for operation in warehouses, manufacturing units, and logistics operations. The fastest CAGR of around 16.39% during 2024-2032 for the Medical Devices segment due to the mounting healthcare automation and surgical robotics adoption.

By Technology

The highest revenue share of approximately 28.20% in 2024 was held by AI-powered Robots in the Robotics Market owing to their supremacy by giving them intelligent decision-making capabilities, adaptability, and optimization of industrial processes. IoT Robots segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of roughly 16.88%.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of revenue consumed in the Robotics Market, nearly 44.20% in 2024, and is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR of approximately 16.23% through 2024-2032. Increasing industrialization, adoption of mass production techniques and growing government support for automation technologies in the region are contributing to the formidable position of the region in this market.

The growing usage of advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, and logistical procedures is driving the rapid expansion of the robotics market in North America, particularly in the U.S. Increased productivity and operational efficiency are made possible by the growing integration of AI, IoT, and smart robotics systems.

Recent News:

In May 2025, Kawasaki featured the BA006L, a high-precision welding robot, at the MACHAUTO Expo 2025, highlighting its capabilities in industrial automation.

